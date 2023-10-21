The “digital twin” of the world

Generative AI in action is the title of the keynote by Filippo Rizzante, Chief technology officer Reply. Sala Fucine, 27 September at 4.10pm

With the explosion of ChatGpt, generative artificial intelligence has entered our daily lives, with related enthusiasm and fears. Companies like Reply have been working in this area for years, monitoring those projects that aim to reach a level of AI capable of mimicking or surpassing human intelligence. «We are especially interested in those that present greater innovation in terms of algorithms – explains Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply –. Our task is to use them, bring them to the market and carry out projects in the field.”

At ITW Rizzante will bring the vision of Reply, which in the first half of 2023 had a turnover of over one billion, on one of the hottest topics of the moment, trying to give a concrete, current and tangible vision. «All “knowledge organization” processes in the company can be made more efficient through the use of generative AI, we already do this with many clients. In these contexts it is not necessary to retrain the model, which would be very expensive, it is enough to extend it to the core themes of the company and make them priorities”. Thus it is easy to create for each employee an intelligent co-pilot capable of helping him in the task he must carry out: the consequence is an increase in productivity, without replacing the employee. «Machines are not intelligent, they are predictive – reassures Rizzante -. A human being is always needed who can verify, approve and where necessary rework the output provided by the machine.”

It becomes particularly interesting to mix generative AI with other trends: for example 3D. «The Metaverse is not dead – explains Rizzante -. It is behind the 3D technologies that are entering the corporate world from entertainment, thanks to the almost cinematic quality achieved in real time 3D, which allows the creation of digital humans capable of interacting with human beings, for example in sales or assistance processes ».

But the most disruptive aspect of AI is its entry into the physical world. On board cars, and not just self-driving vehicles. «I think of intelligent objects, capable of moving by flying, on wheels, on robotic legs, and interacting with the space around them. We currently use them in closed contexts, factories, warehouses, but tomorrow they will act in increasingly open and complex contexts to govern.

Some examples can already be seen in our laboratories. Having a robot that interacts in the physical world in the next 10-20 years is not a dream.” And in this context the Metaverse is destined to play a central role. It is in fact the basis of the creation of digital twins.

«And if a digital twin of the world is created, this will help us manage robots in space – explains Rizzante -. Let’s think about the little robot that does the cleaning: every time it moves it scans the space and could create an exact copy of our home: the information could be used to instruct another robot to move in that space.”

For all these scenarios the question is not if, but when and how they will become everyday life. «As Bill Gates says, we tend to overestimate what happens in 2 years and underestimate what happens in 10-20 years. We get excited in the moment and lose the medium-term vision. It would be important to teach the new generations the ability to adapt to change, which is increasingly faster.”

