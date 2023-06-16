The director of “Cyberpunk 2077” continues to be the second-generation development, but the development of the new “Witcher” series must be completed first- ezone.hk – Game Animation- Gaming Games

“Cyberpunk 2077” has always been popular with machine fans. Last year, CD Projekt RED disclosed five works under development, all of which are new works, remakes and rumors of the “Witcher” series, as well as new IP works. Among them, the sequel of “Cyberpunk 2077” has also been confirmed to be produced. Gabe Abatangelo, the director of the game, said in an interview that he will continue to be responsible for the development of the sequel, but there is no new news announced in the short term.

Bloomberg reported that Gabe Abatangelo revealed that he will continue to serve as the director of the “Cyberpunk 2077” sequel. However, considering that CDPR is currently developing a series of new “Witcher” universe works and new IPs, it is believed that it is impossible for players to see any news about the sequel to “Cyberpunk 2077” in a short period of time.

Abatangelo only joined the CDPR team in 2020, but with his excellent leadership, he led the team to develop the version 1.5 update of “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077”, which solved many problems in the game, including support for next-generation hosts and support for Improvements and additions to game systems such as NPC’s AI behavior and reaction have won high praise from players.

Abatangelo also mentioned that CDPR executives have given him time and resources and are willing to make changes. As a result, he has been working hard to address the company’s internal culture, and it’s progressing well. In addition, they have implemented some related mechanisms to prevent overwork in order to create a company environment that allows employees to achieve work-life balance.

Source：games.yahoo