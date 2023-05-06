The disappearing “31st” iOS 16.4.1: Strange bugs in Siri and calendar still exist- ezone.hk – Tech Focus – iPhone

The so-called “one bug is not resolved, another bug arises”! iOS 16.4.1, originally designed to recover some Siri function problems, was found to have bugs in Siri and calendars, and some days disappeared in the iOS world. Read the text to learn more about the incident!

According to foreign media Apple Insider, in the recent iOS 16.4.1 update, there was a bug in the voice assistant and the calendar application, which was accused of greatly affecting the experience of using the iPhone without barriers, and it was more related to relying on Siri voice assistant related functions of the visually impaired.

The “31st Day” that disappeared: When Siri meets the calendar

According to reports, in the iOS 16.4.1 update, when users try to ask Siri to help set a calendar item, Siri will automatically change the calendar that they want to set on the 31st to the 30th of the month. Even if the user has discovered that there is a problem with the settings, Siri cannot let people use voice to correct the date to the correct date; even if they ask the calendar on the 31st, Siri will change the answer to the 30th, as if There are no 31 days in the world of iOS.

The most surprising thing is that this problem also occurs on iPadOS 16.4.1. Users also cannot set the calendar on the 31st of each month through Siri. However, macOS has not reported a similar situation. Foreign media also confirmed to Apple officials that such a bug only appeared in iOS 16.4.1. Of course, manually opening the App can fix this problem, but for disabled people who mainly use voice input and confirmation methods, this bug will cause very serious problems.

