Trailer for The Division 2 Season 11 “Catch Fire”

A new battle emerges:Black Fang and the True Sons form an alliance! With Captain Lewis’ forces now on the SHD side, a new front was drawn. Natalia. Sokorova emerged from the shadows, taking on the role of actively leading Black Fang. The Hunters are also more active in the Capitol, when a new member emerges to assist Black Fang in deciphering the encrypted Hunter drone files.

“Top Hat” Appears: The story of Season 11 and the latest target “Top Hat” Zack. Beatty related. “Top Hat”, an expert in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), is tasked with destroying explosives and begins collecting schematics and prototypes of the increasingly unstable Improvised Explosives (IED). This caught the attention of “Black Fangs”, who eventually recruited “Top Hat” into the organization as their own. The SHD is now tasked with gathering intel on the whereabouts of Top Hat. To do this, they must find and eliminate four targets (“Bulky” Charles Crawford, Lieutenant Bantam, “The Damned” Mort Kellogg, and “Auntie” Beatrice Kaplan ). Take these four goals, and the SHD will be able to find the “top hat.” Season 11 is the third and final season of Year 4 of The Division 2.

During the pursuit of “Top Hat”, players will have the opportunity to obtain:

l A new equipment group (“Top Specialist”)

l A new brand set (“Habsburg Armor”)

l A new exotic weapon (“Holy Empire” marksman rifle)

l A new exotic piece of equipment (“Ninja Bike” backpack from “The Division 1”)

Weapons, Gear, and Cosmetic Items: Season 11 also brings new weapons, new gear, and a host of new cosmetic items for Season 11 Pass holders. In addition, season pass holders will also receive the following premium progression rewards:

l 12 new weapon skins

l 11 new equipment dyes

l Two new masks, one of which is a level 100 reward