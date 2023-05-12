Home » The do-as-I-want party and the disappearance of Robin Hood
Technology

The do-as-I-want party and the disappearance of Robin Hood

by admin
The do-as-I-want party and the disappearance of Robin Hood

Today begins the process for the three twenty-year-olds who on January 2 last year smeared the facade of the Senate with washable paint to draw our attention to the urgency of tackling climate change and the substantial inaction of our politicians.

They invoke exemplary punishments. They are defined as “vandals, drifters, terrorists”. Nothing else? It can be seen that these guys don’t buy pages of advertising in newspapers saving the budgets of many publishers, they don’t finance cultural festivals that otherwise wouldn’t be held, they don’t hold pompous press conferences to announce smoky innovation projects. Otherwise they could mess everything up, even continue to drill for oil and gas at full speed, and be treated as saviors of the country.

It looks strange. An air polluted, not only by fine particles that threaten our health, but by a spirit of revenge that wants to replace the common good with the “I do as I please”. For example, instead of pushing electric mobility or public mobility, the government is going to abolish the super stamp on large cars. This was greeted with enthusiasm because in this way citizens are given “full freedom in purchasing a car”.

Let’s talk about the big cars of the rich: the sheriff of Nottingham could not have done better. But where has Robin Hood gone? The other day among the agitated demonstrating against the plan of the municipality of Rome to reduce polluting cars, the prevailing argument was: “I pay taxes, I go where I want with the car I want”. They are the same ones who opposed the lockdown and masks when there was a pandemic, not caring about the infections. The problem is not them, they have always been there. The problem is the absence of voices to oppose them. Mario Tozzi, in a beautiful book released in recent days, writes: “I accuse our tiredness of fighting against windmills… our lack of desire to be told, once again, that we are catastrophists”. But no, with a smile, with patience, with tenacity and without washable paints: it’s time to start fighting again.

See also  The critically acclaimed horror masterpiece "Dark Forest" is free for a limited time, and Epic is giving away "Fallout 3" next week | 4Gamers

You may also like

This is how you score in the interview

The do-as-I-want party and the disappearance of Robin...

New Nintendo Switch: When is the Nintendo Switch...

Team BDS Teams Up With Champions – –...

insider tip! Testing the Tribit Soundbox Micro 2

Call from 091188185811 – how do you defend...

Overwatch League Won’t Update To Mid-Season Madness With...

Who is Linda Yaccarino, the future CEO of...

Live in sucking and effervescent

Don’t miss episode 2 of The Gamereactor Show...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy