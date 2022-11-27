The British Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard Activision Blizzard. From a document Sony protested against the acquisition, it mentioned the launch of Sony’s next-generation PlayStation (PS6) time!

The document reveals that Sony opposes Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, saying that the “Call of Duty” series will lose support after 2027, and it will not be able to correspond to other games from Activision Blizzard, making users “job-hopping” because they cannot execute the game on a new generation of game consoles “, weakening the competitiveness of Sony PlayStation (PS6).

The relevant news may mean that Sony PlayStation (PS6) will be launched in the market from 2027 to 2028. However, it is still hard to find a PS5 at present. Friends who have not drawn it, will they consider continuing to draw or wait for the PS6?

