The domestic action role-playing role-playing "Legend of Contradiction" is on Steam and will be released in the first quarter of next year
The domestic action role-playing role-playing “Legend of Contradiction” is on Steam and will be released in the first quarter of next year- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

The domestic action role-playing role-playing “Legend of Contradiction” is on Steam and will be released in the first quarter of next year- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

game introduction:

“Tales of Paradox” is an A-RPG game with exquisite high-definition pixel style, which combines classic JRPG adventure stories and 2.5D combat experience. We have created a magnificent middle-earth world for players to explore and take risks, recruit teammates, collect and develop businesses, challenge enemies, reveal the secrets of the world, guide the future, and forge their own legends.

Game Features

  • A large-scale fantasy world for players to freely explore, develop and have all interesting experiences.

  • Exquisite high-definition pixel style and ingenious hand-painting, experience a picturesque game art style.

  • From remote villages to majestic castles, from desolate deserts to silver-white ice fields, the vast and unique landscapes allow you to appreciate the cultural characteristics of various ethnic groups.

  • In the chaotic world, interact with various forces and write your own epic chapter.

  • Full of depth and smooth action strategy battles, real-time switch teammate system, with rich skill modules.

  • Challenging world bosses and hidden battles, you must be prepared for battle, but the ultimate road will always be reserved for warriors.

  • Unique weapon type modules, dexterous daggers, powerful giant swords, etc. There are more than eight types of weapon type modules, which will be continuously enriched with subsequent development.

  • A combination of weapons and skills with a high degree of freedom, whether it is an orthodox knight, a mage wielding a giant sword, or a hunter who actively taunts the enemy, is interesting and powerful.

  • Rich partner system, rescue and recruit teammates, equip him with equipment and skills, and train him to become the exclusive combat force in your team.

  • In addition to adventure, there are taverns, forging, trade and other activities as journey seasonings.

  • On the basis of the existing world view, a large number of characters based on real characters have been added to the game. The addition of linked characters makes the game journey more lively, interesting and full of surprises.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/2359660/The_Legend_of_Contraria/

