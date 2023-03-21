“The Rondeau of Astra” produced by Taiwan’s independent game development team “Ina Production Group” is scheduled to start early access on the PC (Steam) platform on March 24, and the official release of the game’s new promotional video and character PV. Players will operate the “main fighter” in the game to advance the plot, defeat enemies, and uncover the secrets of the different world “Astor Continent”.

“Strange Walk” is a war chess game that combines war chess, card and Roguelike system. In the game, players can control 4 main fighters with different styles (subsequent versions will continue to add), build their own decks in nearly 300 engraved pools with different effects, and finally win.

The team pointed out that “Strange Walk” innovatively integrates cards and war chess, allowing players to feel friendly and have a different new experience at the same time, and a major feature of the game “upgrading” will make the battle situation in the game There are more uncertainties.

Players can get “Engraves” at the end of each battle or in the store. Players can use “engraving” to equip these engravings on chess pieces and use them in battle to form a variety of engravings of different styles. In addition, in the game, players can obtain permanent extra bonuses outside the battle through the “Oath” system. It is worth mentioning that these bonuses will not only strengthen the player, but also improve the enemy’s stats and some skills.





“Strange Land” is scheduled to start early access on the Steam platform on March 24, and the official notice will continue to update the game content in the future.