Dragon Among Men’s Restoration Ultimate Raiders Each weapon stunt acquisition method practice location and content list｜Dragon Among Men’s old work remake “Extreme” series latest work “Dragon Among Men Restoration! The “Hong Kong 01” technology plaything channel strategy of “Extreme”, provides a list of the acquisition methods, practice locations and content of each weapon stunt in the game.



Stunt skills and cannons must enter the training ground before they can be used

In “Dragon Restoration Among People!” In Extreme”, you can obtain soul balls through upgrading, and then unlock various types of skills in soul balls. However, there are many skills in each form that are locked, and these skills need to be practiced in the training ground in the game before they can be unlocked (still need to consume soul balls to be officially acquired). In addition, it should be noted that in addition to the fighting type,The other three types of stunts (R2 attack) can only be used after entering the practice field once.Although the game teaching mentioned stunts at the beginning, they were not available at first.

Many skills need to be practiced before they can be learned

"Dragon Restoration Among Men!" A list of the location and opening conditions of each practice field in "Extreme":



Fighting: Fushimi’s Fushimi’s Komaki Dojo is opened after an event is triggered by the entrance of the Komaki Dojo in Chapter 2. It takes 3 battles to unlock new skills every time you practice before opening the next practice.



One knife, flurry of dance: Luo Nei’s Yinliu Dojo, you can enter the dojo to practice after triggering an event outside the Yinliu Dojo from Chapter 3. Follow-up practice needs to let Yin Liu watch the opening of knives of different rarities (equip it on the body and talk to Liu Yin, the equipment will not disappear)



Short Spear: Uryuan outside Luowai, talk to a few ronin outside Uiruan from Chapter 3 to trigger the storyline and open the practice field. There are no special conditions for the subsequent practice, just keep going (of course you need to pass the test during the practice)



Cannon: Talk to Dr. Shinbei at the riverside of Mukai Street, and it can be opened after playing a small game.



Mechanism House (Scarecrow House): Talk to Dr. Jubingwei opposite the entrance of Muji Street, and you can enter the Mechanism House for practice. The content is mainly to defeat wooden figures within a limited time, which is a challenging mini-game. After completing a certain stage of practice, you can get rewards such as the Apocalypse Book or advanced production materials.



