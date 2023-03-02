What are the ideas traveling in Silicon Valley today? The fourth episode of the “Ciao, Silicon Valley” web series is dedicated to innovation trends: with the eyes and voice of Italians who here shape the future, design, biotechnologies and satellites, we talk about some of the most interesting technologies of the moment, from the many forms of artificial intelligence to possible new professions. Let’s talk about the areas investors focus on and which ones they could focus on tomorrow. We tell their dream: to make technology truly invisible, smarter and less invasive.

By Giulia Destefanis