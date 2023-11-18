The dream of France and its billionaires: take back AI and make it open

Among the investments he is most proud of Xavier Nielfounder and major shareholder of iliad groupthere is the one from 2009 that earned him the rights to the song “My Way”written by the French composer Claude François and made immortal by Frank Sinatra’s subsequent interpretation.

Niel, the richest tech tycoon in France, with a personal fortune that Forbes estimates at $6.5 billion, is used to doing things his own way. Especially when he means it break the mold.

When the telephone operator launched in 2011 Free Mobile – which was supposed to clash with the three largest companies in the country, including France Telecom – Niel used the first three verses of “Autumn Song”the poem by Verlaine which in 1944 was used on the radio as a coded message to announce the imminent Allied landing in Normandy.

With low cost tariffs, Niel has conquered a large share of the mobile telephony market in France (Free Mobile serves around 15 million customers) and in Italy (iliad has recently exceeded 10 million active users). And now, always in his own way, he is preparing for another demanding challenge. The goal, this time, has less to do with business. But for the French entrepreneur it appears equally vital: ensure that France can compete with the USA and China in the field of AI.

Xavier Niel, founder and major shareholder of the iliad group, on stage at AI Pulse

In front of more than a thousand people who flocked to the Station Fthe old railway depot converted into Europe’s largest startup incubator, the founder of iliad announced the birth of an independent research laboratory who will work at new open source artificial intelligence models.

To the nascent non-profit Kyutaiwhich could become one of the European answers to OpenAI, the San Francisco company that created ChatGpt, Xavier Niel contributed 100 million euros. “But thanks to the help of some friends – said the entrepreneur from the stage set up in Station F for the conference AI Pulse – we are close to 300 million euros in funding for this initiative.”

The rest of the money flowing into Kyutai comes largely from Rodolphe Saadeanother French billionaire at the head of shipping giant CMA CGM, and from Eric Schmidtformer CEO of Google, investor and expert on the business that revolves around artificial intelligence.

“I have wanted to do this in France for at least a decade – said Schmidt, taking part in the event organized by Niel – because it seems obvious to me that France will be one of the leaders in this sector”. “As long as it manages to keep Brussels at bay,” Schmidt added sharply, referring to the AI ​​Act that the European Parliament recently approved and which provides for stringent rules regarding the development and use of artificial intelligence. Rules that, according to Schmidt, could stifle progress in the field of AI.

“I think the leadership in AI will be the US, the UK and France,” Schmidt said.

“There is no shortage of talent in mathematics and physics in France – said Schmidt – the problem is that you are blocked by Brussels”. Then the former Google added, making the audience smile: “Sorry, I’m American.” But Schmidt forgets, or he simply wanted to leave out, the fact that it is precisely in the USA President Biden signed an executive order with rather strict rules for those developing AI.

Schmidt is right about one thing: France is rich in talent who have had – and continue to have – an extraordinary impact on artificial intelligence.

Is French Yann LeCunone of the godfathers of AI, awarded in 2018 with a sort of Nobel for computer science – called the Turing Award – for his studies on neural networks.

He’s French too Demis Hassabisone of the founders of DeepMindthe AI ​​laboratory which was acquired by Google a few years ago and which now constitutes an important part of Google DeepMind, the department of the Mountain View company which contributed – among other things – to the birth and development of Bardthe generative AI that expresses itself like a human being.

And he’s French, too. Clement Delangueco-founder of the startup Hugging Faceperhaps the most important open source artificial intelligence model library in the world.

Finally, it is found in Paris Meta’s center for artificial intelligencedirected by Yann LeCun.

In short France has a revolution in its midst. But in fact he is not actively leading it. Only Xavier Niel didn’t realize it, as he built his fortune in the second half of the 1990s and at the beginning of the 2000s on the boom of another revolution – the internet.

The French government claims global leadership in AI and feels it has what it takes to achieve it. It is no coincidence that both attended AI Pulse Jean-Noel Barrotthe French Minister for Digital Transition and Telecommunications, both President Macron.

President Macron’s speech at AI Pulse

“I am also a big supporter of open source and we need to turn it into a French resource,” Macron said in a pre-recorded video message that was broadcast during the conference.

Kyutai is currently a super team made up of six researchers who have acquired their skills in Google DeepMind, Microsoft e Meta.

The group, led by the machine learning expert Patrick Valeo, will get to work “starting from scratch” on a new foundational model trained on large amounts of data. Like the one that allows you to function at ChatGpt, the generative AI that has amazed the world and which is the result, coincidentally, of the work of a non-profit research laboratory. But he was born in America.

OpenAI was founded in San Francisco as a non-profit in 2015, from an idea by Elon Musk and Sam Altman. The initial intention was to work on an “open” AI. But when Altman took the reins of the lab in 2019, he transformed it into a profit-seeking company. Just that year OpenAI he made a billion dollars from Microsoft. And since then his AI has become a “black box”, that is, a black box whose real functioning no one knows.

The work ahead of Kyutai requires enormous computing power. Help will come from Scalewaythe iliad group’s cloud computing service, which it will make available to the laboratory the H100 supercomputer and GPUs recently purchased by Nvidiathe American company that, thanks to the boom in artificial intelligence, surpassed the market valuation of in 2023 a trillion dollars.

The speech at AI Pulse by Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia

Jensen Huangfounder and CEO of Nvidia, participated remotely in the conference which took place in Paris. “Computational infrastructure is fundamental to the advancement of AI, in France as in the rest of Europe,” said Huang, who presented himself to the public in his inseparable black leather jacket.

“To influence the artificial intelligence market, you need computing power. To have computing power, you need supercomputers. And to have supercomputers you need to invest massively” declared Xavier Niel just two months ago when announcing spending 200 million euros on Nvidia technology.

The founder of iliad – during and especially after the AI ​​Pulse conference – continued to repeat that the 100 million euro investment in Kyutai is totally selfless. Thomas Reynaud echoed this: “It’s for the good of the ecosystem,” said the CEO of iliad.

But the impression is that “the Steve Jobs of France”as Niel has been called in the past, is preparing a new revolution.

