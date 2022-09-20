Due to the outflow of information from the website of B&H, an American consumer electronics and photographic equipment store, Google’s Nest Wifi series, the next-generation product, the Nest Wifi Pro that supports Wi-Fi 6E, has been exposed in advance.

This product was reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) more than a month ago, and B&H’s website marked it as the product introduction of “Google Nest Wifi Pro 6E Router”, the actual name is likely to be Google Nest Wifi Pro , and confirm from the product page that the Wi-Fi 6E standard is supported.

(Source: Screenshot from B&H)

In terms of suggested selling price, the Nest Wifi Pro is priced at US$199 for a single unit (equivalent to about NT$6,255), as well as a product combination of US$299.99 for a 2-pack and US$399.99 for a 3-pack; compared to the Nest Wifi in 2019, it is US$169 ( Equivalent to about NT$5,310), and the relaunched Google Wifi in 2020 is $99.99 (equivalent to about NT$3,140), and the new machine is priced higher.

Nest Wifi Pro is available in four colors: Snow (white), Linen (light brown), Fog (light blue), and Lemongrass (light yellow/light green). The doorbell and the upcoming Pixel 7 series phones are the same, but the exact design of the new phone is still unclear.

However, there is currently no information that the Nest Wifi Pro can expand the distribution of wireless network signals, or become a smart speaker that supports Google Assistant. Is it possible to return to the use of imaging as a simple router for Google Wifi?

If you look at product lines like Pixel 6/7 Pro, Pixel Buds Pro, etc., the way Nest Wifi Pro is named may mean that the existing Nest Wifi will still exist, with more Pro versions.

B&H’s website shows Google’s Nest Wifi Pro is an upcoming new product, which is expected to be released alongside the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch at the Made by Google event on October 6.

(Source of the first image: Google Store)

