“Wild West Dynasty” is a new work in the “Dynasty” series launched by Toplitz Productions, the publisher of “Medieval Dynasty”. Naturally, many players use it as a comparison, but many players say that the game production is quite rough and definitely not worth the price. , the game now has more than 300 mostly negative reviews.

“Wild West Dynasty” is set in the American West in the 1800s. As a lone survivor, gather, craft, hunt, raise livestock and survive in the unforgiving wilderness. Build a settlement and develop your town to start your quest Cowboy life story.

“Wild West Dynasty” is scheduled to be in early access for 12 months, and at the same time collect feedback from players. Whether the game can respond to positive reviews depends on whether the development team will overhaul the game.

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1329880/Wild_West_Dynasty/

