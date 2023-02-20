health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-02-20 18:35 Game Corner Taro

The stealth adventure game “Metal Gear Solid Revenge” celebrated its 10th anniversary on February 19. After the main creator Hideo Kojima left Konami, this series only released one spin-off (Survival War), and everyone knows that 2015 “Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain” launched in September 2009 is the last official story of the series. Although K Society said it would continue to launch new works, there is still no follow-up.

And “Metal Gear Solid 5 The Phantom Pain” is also the first work in the series to adopt an open world model. Many players believe that it was completed under rush work before Hideo Kojima left the job. The complex and chaotic development cycle led to many content being deleted , but Kojima himself clarified in his latest Podcast that the deleted content was not due to rush work, but did not conform to the overall plot structure.

※The following contains some plot disclosures, please read carefully

For example, in 2010, the mercenary organization “League without Borders” child soldier Chico, who debuted in “Metal Gear Solid Pioneer for Peace”, followed up with “Metal Gear Solid 5 Ground Zeroes” created by Fox Engine in 2014. However, later Just “disappeared,” Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain reveals that he died in a base collapse.

As reported by GamingboltHideo Kojima mentioned in the Podcast program “Brain Structure” that Qi Ke would appear in “The Phantom Pain”. In the initial plot planning, he also became a bloodthirsty mercenary. Like Christopher Walken’s Nick in “The Deer Hunter.”

In fact, this news has appeared in the “Metal Gear Solid 5” art setting formula set, which shows the concept art of Qi Ke’s early setting. His exposed face is scarred and pale, wearing a red cloak and equipped with various weapons, but In the end, the concept didn’t come to fruition, and Kojima felt it didn’t fit the overall story structure, so he cut more of his scenes.