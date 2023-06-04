Home » The earth has more new moons? The mysterious asteroid orbits the earth for 2100 years but is orbited by its gravity | International | CTWANT
The earth has more new moons? The mysterious asteroid orbits the earth for 2100 years but is orbited by its gravity



Scientists have discovered the longest known quasi-satellite of Earth. (Schematic / NASA)

The earth has another moon? In March this year, NASA scientists discovered an asteroid with a diameter of about 20 meters through the Pan-STARRS project (Pan-STARRS). It will not leave Earth until 3700 AD.

According to the “Daily Star” report, the quasi-moon named 2023 FW13 seems to be affected by the gravity of the earth and is moving at a distance of 14 million kilometers from the earth, but its semi-major axis is actually pulled by the gravitational force of the sun. And similar to the earth, it takes about 365.42 days to circle the sun once.

Scientists pointed out that 2023 FW13 is currently the longest quasi-satellite known to the Earth, and although its orbit is quite slender, it will not pose a threat to the Earth. In addition, an asteroid with a diameter of 850 meters and named 2020 DB5 may hit the earth at a speed of 9.51 kilometers per second this month. Fortunately, the possibility of damage is extremely small.

