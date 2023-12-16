The Earth’s rotation is undergoing changes that could lead to days on our planet lasting 25 hours in the future | News from Mexico

A recent discovery made by scientists from the Technical University of Munich (TUM) reveals that the Earth’s rotation is undergoing changes that could lead to days on our planet lasting 25 hours in the future. This phenomenon, the result of research into Earth’s rotational dynamics, marks a milestone in the understanding of the evolution of the length of the day throughout history.

According to the study, over the millennia, the length of days on Earth has varied considerably. Approximately 1.4 billion years ago, a day was completed in 18 hours and 41 minutes, while in the era of the dinosaurs, the duration extended to 23 hours. Nowadays, we live 24-hour days, but research suggests that the future holds 25-hour days.

Contrary to the common belief that the Earth’s rotation follows a precise 24-hour cycle, the reality is more complex due to the heterogeneous composition of our planet, which includes various solids and liquids. This mixture influences the speed of rotation, causing variations in the time it takes for the Earth to make one complete revolution on its axis.

The gradual decrease in rotation speed, at a rate of approximately 1.7 milliseconds per century, is attributed to factors such as tidal friction generated by the gravitational interaction between the Earth and the Moon, as well as seismic activity and changes in atmospheric circulation.

Thanks to advanced technologies, scientists have been able to precisely measure small changes in the Earth’s rotation. Currently, it is estimated that every two weeks the Earth experiences fluctuations of 6 milliseconds in its rotation. Based on these measurements, the transition to 25-hour days is projected to occur within 200 million years.

This change, seemingly distant in time, has significant implications for meteorology, the development of climate prediction models, and astronomy. Although humanity may not directly witness this phenomenon, scientists point out that the adaptability of living beings to gradual changes in the length of the day has been key to our survival over millions of years.

