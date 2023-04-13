The third City Pitch of the #believeinyourself Challenge 2023 took place on Wednesday evening on the Erste Campus in Vienna and featured exciting and innovative startups. In the third category “SaaS (FinTech, InsurTech & App-Support)” seven startups from all over Austria competed to win one of the coveted final places in Austria’s largest startup competition from Erste Bank and Sparkasse, the start-up service of the Chamber of Commerce and Trending Topics .

The winner of the third City Pitch is the young company Shopstory with its founders Sebastian Schuele, Robert Böhm and Roman Schweiger. Shopstory supports companies in automating the marketing of online shops with the help of AI-based software. The target group are primarily SMEs who want to improve the search engine performance of their e-commerce presence. Shopstory has already received 2.2 million euros in a financing round from investors (tecnet equity, startup300, Patrick Pöschl, Hansi Hansmann, Coinpanion founding team) and funding agencies in 2022 (more on this here).

Shopstory: “We were able to assert ourselves against very strong competition”

“We are super happy that we were able to assert ourselves against the very strong competition. It’s nice to see that there are such good startups in Austria who are presenting their business models at the challenge,” says Daniel Peier, Senior Project Manager at Shopstory, who pitched the pitch. “We’re going into the final full of vigour.”

Das Software as a Service-Startup will now pitch for the title “Startup of the Year” at the final of the #believeinyourself Challenge on May 24th. The startups REEDuce and Worm Systems have already qualified for the final.

Shopstory was able to assert itself against the startups froots, Taxefy, consola.finance, BAM Ticketing, Revelaire and SPIXNET on the evening, which was attended by top-class speakers (all information about the startups that took part here). This selection of startups also shows that startups that have already been able to raise millions of euros are now taking part in the #believeinyourself challenge.

Jury: “Product hits the nerve of the market”

“The pitches from the startups were extremely strong,” said jury spokeswoman Nina Wöss from Fund F. “Shopstory can already represent Traction with the business model, which showed us that their product hits the nerve of the market. Especially in today’s times it is extremely important to show that you are already making revenue.”

In addition to jury spokeswoman Wöss, Kambis Kohansal Vajargah, Head of Startup Services WKO, Berthold Lehner, startup expert GründerCenter Erste Bank Oesterreich, Daniel Horak, CEO CONDA, and Jon Margot Alla, Market Delivery at Mastercard, were also on the City jury – Pitches.

Finally, Yves Pircher from Tauros Capital spoke about the fundraising situation in the start-up market in his keynote. He showed how startups can look for alternative forms of capital in the form of subsidies, crowd investing or revenue-based financing as a result of the slump in financing in order to bridge the current drought phase.

In addition to the ticket for the final of the startup challenge, Shopstory received prize money of 1,000 euros from Erste Bank und Sparkasse and two licenses for the digital training platform wîse up from the start-up service of the Chamber of Commerce.

