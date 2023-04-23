The Edifier MS50A in the test, great sound and semi-smart?

With the MS50A, Edifier offers an interesting, networked speaker. You may already know Edifier from the very good and, above all, price/performance shelf speakers, which are currently being used as PC speakers.

The MS50A deviates somewhat from this concept, because with this we have a networked speaker that is supplied with a signal via Bluetooth or WLAN. The speaker is compatible with Spotify Connect, Alexa Connect and Apple Airplay.

But how does it look in practice? How good is the connection to various “smart” services? How about the sound? Let’s find out in the test!

Many thanks to Edifier for providing the MS50A for this test.

The Edifier MS50A in the test

The Edifier MS50A is an approximately 8.5″ x 5.8″ x 5.75″ “regulator speaker”. This relies on the typical Edifier design.

The speaker’s exterior is made of wood and Edifier doesn’t hide it either. The speaker is in wood color + black.

On the front there are two drivers under a fabric cover, which (unfortunately) cannot be removed. On the top we have a plastic cover with buttons.

In addition to the power button, there is play/pause, volume up, volume down and a function key.

On the bottom we have the connection for the power cord. Otherwise, the speaker has no connections.

What can the Edifier MS50A do?

To put it bluntly, the Edifier MS50A is just a “satellite” for other services. So you can do practically nothing with the MS50A Solo. There is no integrated web radio or anything like that.

Much more you have to stream music from other services to the speaker. Here it supports:

Apple AirPlay

Amazon Alexa (Works with Alexa)

TIDAL Connect

Spotify Connect

Bluetooth

If you don’t use any of these services, then the MS50A is of no use to you or you can only use it as a Bluetooth speaker.

Otherwise you can stream music to the speaker via AirPlay, TIDAL/Spotify Connect. For example, in Spotify, after setup, the MS50A is simply recognized as a playback target, with no additional setup required.

But what about Alexa? No microphones are installed in the Edifier MS50A! However, you can link the speaker to your Amazon account to then play music from other Echo devices on the Edifier MS50A.

For example, you could tell an Amazon Echo Dot in another room to play music on the MS50A.

I see the Edifier MS50A more as an AirPlay or Spotify Connect target to be honest.

Edifier MS50A Klang

Two drivers work in the Edifier MS50A, a tweeter and a woofer. To be honest, I was positively surprised by the sound!

The MS50A sounds amazing! Especially the bass and depth is very remarkablebut let’s proceed in order.

Die heights of the speaker are perfect. These are beautifully brilliant, clean and clear. There is absolutely nothing wrong with the highs, they are close to perfection for a speaker in this class.

Die Mitten are unspectacular. These are ok, voices are reproduced well, but the mids aren’t overly full either.

The biggest surprise was that Bass. The MS50A has an amazingly powerful and rich bass! This produces a noticeable “pressure” and “wums” at both low and high volumes. Even the depth of the speaker is remarkable.

All in all, I am very satisfied with the sound of this one. Even at higher levels, the MS50A does a truly remarkable job! Even if not directly comparable, I see the MS50A in terms of sound in front of the Edifier Studio R1700BT, which I would not have expected.

power consumption

Finally, let’s briefly talk about power consumption:

On and ready about 2.6W

Music at normal volume about 3W

Music at high volume about 6-10W

“Completely off” approx. 0.4W

Conclusion

Let’s start with the biggest plus in the conclusion. In terms of sound, the Edifier MS50A is beyond any doubt! We have great highs and amazingly good and deep bass.

The Edifier MS50A is fun! The loudspeaker also cuts a fine figure at higher volumes. This is certainly not a “party speaker”, but for a model in this class it is clearly above average!

It doesn’t have to hide behind the Amazon Echo models, quite the opposite! The loudspeaker is beautifully compact and “living room-friendly” designed in the wood look known from Edifier.

We can only argue about the range of functions. The Edifier MS50A cannot play music by itself, we don’t have an integrated web radio or anything like that.

You must stream music to the speaker using Apple AirPlay, Amazon Alexa, TIDAL Connect, Spotify Connect, or Bluetooth.

This works perfectly, but of course you have to see how the Edifier MS50A fits into your everyday life. For example, we have not integrated any microphones for Alexa. You can only stream to the Edifier MS50A from other Alexa enabled devices. Certainly exciting from a data protection point of view, but less comfortable.

If you regularly use AirPlay or Spotify Connect and you are looking for a speaker with a strong sound that is not too expensive, then the Edifier MS50A may be right for you.