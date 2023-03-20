Good sound at the desk is something very valuable, whether for gaming or simply for listening to music while you work.

I’m a big fan of classic “shelf speakers” here. Good (and also larger) bookshelf speakers can usually beat most 2.1 systems in all respects and, above all, sound more harmonious.

In addition to the option of simply using two normal bookshelf speakers from a manufacturer like Nubert + amplifier, there are of course also plenty of “studio monitor speakers” with a corresponding integrated amplifier, DAC, etc.

However, such speakers can quickly become quite expensive. One of the most exciting manufacturers here is Edifier. So Edifier offers some “studio speakers” at very fair prices!

This review is about one of Edifier’s larger models, the Studio R1700BT. This is a 2-way shelf speaker with an integrated amplifier, Bluetooth, etc. The speakers only cost around €170.

At first glance, this is a very exciting price. But how does it look in practice?

Many thanks to Edifier for making the R1700BT available for this test.

The Edifier Studio R1700BT in review

Like most of the speakers in Edifier’s LinueUp, the R1700BT also have a rather unusual design. I would almost describe this as a retro design. The standard color of the speakers is “wooden brown”.

This look is certainly a matter of taste. The black version is certainly a bit more compatible with the masses, but also a bit more “exotic” because the wood grain also comes through here.

At 154 x 254 x 214 mm, the speakers are slightly larger, but not huge either. I think these fit nicely on most desks. I think the sloping top is a bit of a shame, because you can’t put anything on the speaker (you shouldn’t anyway, but I still do it on my desk from time to time).

Basically, the feel and workmanship is good! The loudspeakers appear valuable and solid.

ports and buttons

Edifier includes a small and simple remote control with the speakers. However, there are three rotary knobs on the side of the primary speaker.

On/off/volume multifunction button

Bass Rules

treble controller

The connections on the back are a bit more minimalist. Here we only have two pairs of cinch connections.

Bluetooth is also installed, but otherwise we have no digital inputs. I think that’s a pity, but it’s not the end of the world for loudspeakers in this class.

Integrated and proprietary cables are annoying

What bothered me a bit about the R1700BT was the permanently integrated power cord. I always find this a bit impractical, especially if you want to use the speakers in a somewhat unusual place (e.g. using a wall bracket).

Likewise, Edifier uses a proprietary “MAC6 cable” to connect the two speakers. There is an optional 9 meter cable, but proprietary cables like this are always a bit annoying. (5 meters are included).

How do the R1700BT sound?

Let’s get to the most exciting point, the sound of the Edifier Studio R1700BT. Basically, the speakers deliver a somewhat more “harmonious” sound than most 2.1 sound systems that I know of in this price range.

Important, there is a “rotary switch” for the highs and lows to adjust them a little to your liking.

The biggest strength of the Edifier Studio R1700BT are the highs. So the speakers have fantastic highs! These are incredibly clear and brilliant even in the standard setting. This brilliance can hardly be found in 2.1 systems, which mostly rely on loudspeakers with plastic housings. Turning up the highs makes no sense from my point of view, as they are already perfect and super brilliant in the standard position.

The mids of the Edifier R1700B surprised me a bit. Unfortunately, this is only partially positive. The mids of the speakers are a bit thinner than I would have expected. Warmer voices in particular can be drowned out. The mids aren’t terrible and of course we’re only dealing with a 2-way system here, but I would have expected the mids to be a bit fuller.

When it comes to bass, it depends a bit on your needs. A sound system in the €100-200 price range with a separate subwoofer naturally has more bass than the R1700B! Not necessarily better bass, but usually more.

The R1700B loudspeakers offer quite a powerful bass, especially if you turn it up a bit, but they don’t have a huge “thump” either. Likewise, the bass can clip at higher volumes if you turn it up too high.

Here the drivers “flutter” so much that the bass becomes unclean. It is fascinating how much air comes out of the bass reflex tubes.

So these are rather loudspeakers for a medium bass level, at which they still play cleanly even at very high volume. In addition, the greatest strength is the sharpness and brilliance of the sound, here the R1700B are clearly superior to the classic gaming sets.

For comparison, the Creative Stage V2 is a great “soundbar + subwoofer” set in the 100€ price range. This also sounds great, but the sound, especially the highs and upper mids, are a lot more “plastic”. You can just hear when a speaker is housed in a simple plastic enclosure rather than solid wood. Heavy wooden speakers simply sound more precise.

The subwoofer, on the other hand, which is also made of wood in the Creative Stage V2 Set, does not have to hide.

So the Edifier Studio R1700BT speakers deliver a somewhat consistent high quality sound.

power consumption

Finally, let’s talk about power consumption. In standby, the Edifier Studio R1700BT requires approx. 6.xW, regardless of whether it is Bluetooth or cinch “standby”.

At a normal room volume, we have consumption in the range of 7.xW.

Conclusion

The Edifier Studio R1700BT are exceptional speakers! Both in terms of looks and sound. The look of the R1700BT is certainly a matter of taste. Not everyone likes the wooden look, but not everyone likes the “gamer” look of many other sound systems in this price range either.

Tastes differ and the R1700BT generally appear to be of high quality and almost classy. The workmanship is good, but admittedly not quite on the “premium” level.

But the most important thing is the sound. The R1700BT deliver a very high quality and generally harmonious sound. You can literally hear here that we have a solid wooden case. This simply gives a different sound signature than you get with plastic speakers/soundbars.

The greatest strength of the R1700BT is the treble. These are wonderfully brilliant and clear. The bass is also decent, but it’s not a bass bomber. If you’re looking for a lot of bass, it’s better to go for a system with a subwoofer, such a system usually doesn’t have such good treble/harmony in this price range, but you’ll probably be happier here.

The bass of the R1700BT is good and also available in sufficient quantity, but a separate subwoofer usually creates more bass than the R1700BT with its 10cm drivers can. More bass yes, but of course not necessarily better bass.

The bottom line is that there is nothing to complain about in terms of sound.

I think it’s a shame that the speakers don’t have any other digital input apart from Bluetooth, and I’m not the biggest fan of the integrated power cable either.

Apart from that, the Edifier Studio R1700BT are highly recommended if you are looking for a slightly higher quality sound without spending more than 200€.