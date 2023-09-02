The Elder Scrolls 6 Enters Preliminary Development Stage as Bethesda Shifts Focus from ‘Starry Sky’

Bethesda Confirms “The Elder Scrolls 6” Moves Into Preliminary Development Stage

Just after the release of their latest sci-fi open world masterpiece “Starry Sky,” Bethesda has confirmed that their long-planned key work “The Elder Scrolls 6” has officially left the pre-production stage and entered the preliminary development stage.

At the E3 press conference in 2018, Bethesda announced their plans for two large-scale works, “Starry Sky” and “The Elder Scrolls 6.” While “Starry Sky” is set to be released shortly after five years of development, the team can now shift their focus and resources towards “The Elder Scrolls 6.”

In a recent interview with Spanish website Vandal, Bethesda VP Pete Hines revealed that “The Elder Scrolls 6” has indeed entered the preliminary development stage. However, Hines also mentioned that players may have to wait a while longer before receiving further updates on the fantasy RPG masterpiece.

Hines emphasized that “The Elder Scrolls 6” is still not the main focus for Bethesda, as they are currently prioritizing the completion of “Starry Sky.” He stated, “Yes, a lot of people are already working on The Elder Scrolls 6, but Starfield is still the main focus right now. So, you won’t be hearing much about The Elder Scrolls 6 anytime soon… ‘Starry Sky’ is the work we are focusing on at this stage, and it will be the top priority for the next period of time, and then we will start discussing other works.”

Although the lack of news and updates about “The Elder Scrolls 6” has frustrated fans, the confirmation that the game has entered the production phase is undoubtedly a positive sign. Bethesda has consistently stated that they will invest resources in “The Elder Scrolls 6” after the completion of “Starry Sky.”

There have been hints that both “Starry Sky” and “The Elder Scrolls 6” may be launched on the next generation consoles. Todd Howard, the producer at Bethesda Games Studios, confirmed in an interview with IGN that “Starry Sky” will be released before “The Elder Scrolls 6.” He explained that the studio aims to establish a new sci-fi IP with “Starry Sky” before focusing on the highly anticipated sequel.

The release of “Starry Sky” will coincide with the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Due to Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda, “Starry Sky” will be exclusively distributed on the Xbox Series X/S. However, it remains unknown whether “The Elder Scrolls 6” will also wait for the next generation consoles to make its debut.

Although details about the background setting and story of “The Elder Scrolls 6” are scarce, Bethesda has revealed that one of the initial concepts for the game is to create an experience that players can enjoy for 10 years. Todd Howard acknowledges that the long gap between the fifth and sixth installments of the series is not ideal but believes that the development of “Starry Sky” is an opportunity that they must seize.

Fans of “The Elder Scrolls” series are undoubtedly excited by the news that the highly anticipated sequel has entered its preliminary development stage. While the wait may still be long, Bethesda’s dedication to creating a captivating fantasy RPG experience is promising for players worldwide.

