The Elder Scrolls VI: Release still far away

There is an official prognosis as to when we can finally expect the successor to Skyrim.

After the 2011 released „The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim“ has mutated into an absolute fan hit and has appeared on almost every platform under the sun, the fans have of course been thirsting for supplies for a long time. The announcement of the still nameless The Elder Scrolls VI was already five years ago (we reported). Unfortunately, since then there hasn’t been much more of the game than a short teaser trailer.

For the starving fans of the cult role-playing series, there is now another bad news: According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, we have to wait at least five more years until the sixth part will be on the store shelves. That would have passed a whopping 10 years from the announcement with the teaser trailer to the final release. Of course, this number can still increase, after all, the statement is not a final confirmation of a release in 2028.

Xbox exclusive or not?

Neither do we know at this point in time which platforms the game will appear on. After Microsoft took over Bethesda three years ago, it was actually foreseeable that Microsoft would release this potential workhorse exclusively on its own Xbox and Sony’s Playstation would get nothing. In 2021, this fear of many Playstation fans was also confirmed by Spencer. Should The Elder Scrolls VI actually appear in 2028 or later, it is quite possible that the Xbox Series S/X and the Playstation 5 will no longer represent the current generation of consoles.

The predecessors Xbox One and Playstation 4 each had a life cycle of seven years before the respective successor was released. Spencer doesn’t want to say what will happen in five years and so he says that Microsoft doesn’t yet know which platforms the title will end up on. However, it is known that Microsoft is aiming for 2028 as the launch year for the new console.

So is there still “hope” for Playstation owners or is Spencer just hinting that it might not be released for Xbox Series S/X but for its successor? The time will tell. As soon as there is new information about the long-awaited game, we will of course report about it. The team around The Elder Scrolls VI is currently about to release the Xbox and PC exclusive that has also been eagerly awaited for many years Starfieldsin which Microsoft certainly has a lot of hope.

