The Elder Scrolls VI will launch as early as 2028

by admin
As I said when I wrote about Machine Games’ Indiana Jones game coming only to PC and Xbox, the trial between Activision Blizzard/Xbox and the FTC has and will continue to provide us with some interesting details. This is something most of us basically know, but it’s nice to have official confirmation.

IGN’s Logan Plant revealed that Xbox head Phil Spencer said The Elder Scrolls VI is at least five years away from release:

As I said in The Elder Scrolls 6, so far it’s hard to understand what the platforming will look like at this point. This is the same team that finished Star Wars, which came out this September, so we’re talking maybe five-plus years from now.

This release window, and Spencer’s apparent reluctance to say that the sequel to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim will be exclusive to Xbox, and something like that is what this trial is about, which is why he doesn’t want to reveal which platform it’s going to be on. Either way, that means there will be at least a decade between the official reveal of The Elder Scrolls VI and its release…

