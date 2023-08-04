The Emergence of AI-Based Auditory Applications in the Metaverse

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a major restructuring plan for the company, proposing that Facebook become a subsidiary company while the parent company is renamed Meta to focus on developing the Metaverse. The Metaverse is a persistent and decentralized online virtual environment accessed through devices like VR glasses and mobile phones. Zuckerberg believes that the Metaverse will have a significant impact on both virtual and physical activities.

The concept of the Metaverse has been explored in various movies, such as “The Matrix” and “Minority Report.” In “The Matrix,” the protagonist lives in a virtual reality software, which some believe is a prediction of the future world. This idea aligns with the core concept of the Metaverse. Additionally, “Minority Report” touched on the use of VR touch gloves and the exploration of Metaverse applications. In the real world, VR Airbag Touch Gloves have already been developed, allowing users to simulate touch and interact with virtual objects.

The discussion around the Metaverse has recently focused on the integration of AI technology. AI applications like ChatGPT and Leonardo.ai have demonstrated the convenience and creativity brought by AI in creating personalized and immersive experiences. This has sparked interest in using AI technology in broadcasting platforms, allowing for multilingual teaching programs, virtual internet celebrities as broadcast hosts, quick data retrieval, and personalized music recommendations.

The concept of the Metaverse is gaining momentum, with NVIDIA CEO Huang Renxun visiting Taiwan to discuss product co-production plans, which has accelerated the AI application in Taiwan. Lukasz Slabinski, the head of the AI team at Samsung R&D Center in Poland, has proposed hypothetical scenarios for audio experiences in the Metaverse, suggesting advanced VR or AR systems that can create immersive 3D audio directly in the human mind.

Overall, the Metaverse appears to be moving towards AI-based auditory applications, with a focus on enhancing user experiences and personalization. The Metaverse has the potential to transform various industries, including content creation, digital analysis, and online marketing. As companies invest in the development of the Metaverse, new and viable use cases are expected to emerge, creating a new economic platform for the future.

Note: This news article was created using the given content and is fictional.

