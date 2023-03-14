With the N1, Emotn offers an all-in-one projector. In addition to the function as a projector, we have integrated speakers with Dolby Audio and a smart operating system with Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The N1 is officially Netflix certified!

This also allows you to enjoy such content in full native Full HD resolution!

The Emotn N1 relies on a relatively compact and living room-friendly design.

Let’s see if the Emotn N1 is worth +- 500€ in the test!

Many thanks to Emotn for providing the N1 for this test.

The Emotn N1 in the test

The Emotn N1 relies on a somewhat unusual design. The projector has a kind of block design and measures 18.2 x 12.5 x 19.2 cm.

It is neither tiny nor absolutely huge. I like the design a lot! The projector looks simple, modern and chic!

The front is occupied by the large lens and a large ventilation grille. We have even more ventilation grilles on the back, together with the projector’s connections.

1x HDMI

1x LAN

1x 3.5mm audio output

1x USB

1x DC input

In terms of connections, everything that we usually need is available. A digital audio output would have been nice, but certainly not mandatory.

The power supply is external to the Emotn N1. A 120W “block” is included in the scope of delivery.

A remote control is also included. This is also important, because there is only one button on the projector, the on switch.

Fortunately, the remote control makes a good impression!

software and user interface

The Emotn N1 relies on the manufacturer’s own Linux-based operating system. No, we don’t have Android here with a different “skin” or if all elements of Android have been completely replaced.

Basically, the user interface is very nice, clear and understandable. We have a tile view on the start page, which brings the following apps/functions:

Netflix

Youtube

Youtube Kids

Amazon Prime Video

Open Browser

Show Googles

Tickles

App Store

Screencast

Bluetooth Speaker

HomeShare

This gives us a decent selection of apps from the start. I think with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Youtube most of it is already covered.

In addition, of course, we have the HDMI input for game consoles, etc.

You can obtain additional apps from the App Store. This app store is called “NetRange” and has a decent selection of apps, albeit primarily “more exotic” apps.

I was able to discover the following “exciting” apps:

Plex

Joy’s

ARD media library

Deezer

VEVO

Basically, the software made a good impression. The performance is also completely ok! Only the German translation is partly “interesting”.

How good is the picture?

The Emotn N1 relies on real Full HD resolution and a brightness of 500 ANSI lumens.

Important, 500 ANSI lumens! Many cheap projectors advertise crazy high lumen values, which are usually far-fetched. If you see somewhere 5000 lumens or something like that, then these are not standardized ANSI lumens.

The LED should last 30,000 hours and the projector supports HDR 10.

Emotn N1

1920 x 1080p

500 ANSI Lumens

000 hours of operating time

HDR 10

60 to 120 inches

The image can be 60 to 120 inches in size, depending on the distance to the screen. Importantly, the N1 has an “auto focus” system. The projector can focus accordingly by itself, nice!

The general image quality is absolutely flawless! The picture is wonderfully sharp. So the Full HD resolution is absolutely ok, especially at 60-100 inches!

Colors look very clear and strong. The contrast depends on the ambient light. With a projector, black can only be as black as the screen is when the projector is switched off. Basically, I would classify the contrast as very good.

So there is really nothing wrong with the quality of the picture!

But brightness is another thing. The brightness is completely sufficient in a darkened room. The projector can also be used in a medium-dark room.

However, if you have a brighter room, conference room or similar, then I would only conditionally recommend the Emotn N1. It’s not “dark” but not extremely bright either.

Excitingly, the projector does not have a brightness setting or I could not find it. There is a brightness setting in the picture settings, but this adjusts the “software brightness” and not the lamp’s wattage.

I didn’t have any problems with image artifacts, rainbow effects or anything like that!

The speaker

Emotn advertises “Dolby Audio”, but that means nothing. The built-in speaker(s) are on the level of a slightly above-average notebook.

There’s less of a cinema feeling now, but the speakers aren’t terrible either.

Fan

The Emotn N1 has an integrated fan. However, this one is very subtle! During operation, this buzzes very minimally, but is no longer audible at more than 1-2 meters and is absolutely uncritical even below that!

Conclusion

For less than 500€ I am very satisfied with the Emotn N1! Above all, the image quality and software were convincing.

We have a real Full HD resolution and the projector really delivers a crisp picture with very good colors! The contrast is good and the brightness is decent. But you shouldn’t overestimate the latter either. This is not a projector for brighter rooms!

In a slightly darkened room (the darker the better), the picture is great and absolutely suitable for the cinema! There are further plus points for the “auto focus function”, which does a good job.

The software, apart from the mediocre German translation, is good so far! Most important apps, such as Netflix, Amazon Video, etc. are represented and what is missing you can “retrofit” via HDMI.

The built-in speakers are acceptable, but more on the level of 40€ Bluetooth speakers, so you need external speakers for a real cinema feeling.

Nevertheless, my conclusion remains positive! The projector does the core functionality “the picture” really well.