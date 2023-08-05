The end for Renault Zoe is certain

The selection of electric cars in Germany is growing and growing, both well-known and new brands are presenting one model after the other. But popular veterans of e-mobility are also falling victim to progress. So Renault wants to put its electric legend Zoe to rest – and earlier than expected.

Zoe has to go: Renault puts an end to the legendary electric car

The swan song begins for one of the first e-cars to be on Germany’s roads: Renault does not want to build a new version of the popular Zoe model. This makes the small Stromer a discontinued model. This has been officially confirmed by Fabrice Cambolive, Vice President of the Renault brand (source: Autocar). Renault is thus hiring one of the electric figureheads.

But the step is not unexpected. Because Renault paves the way for new electric models, on which to focus in the coming years. A classic from the company’s history is to celebrate its comeback: the Renault R4 is to become an electric car. However, it will not come like the well-known small car, but mutate into a crossover SUV. Renault has already shown this with a concept vehicle during the Paris Motor Show:

The 4Ever Trophy concept car gives a glimpse of the return of the Renault R4 as an electric car. (Image source: Renault)

With the Renault 5, a compact car is also planned. Meanwhile, hybrids should provide the necessary financial cushion for the development and ramp-up of the new electric models. Among other things, Renault relies on the electrified version of the Clio and Captur. According to Cambolive will be for the foreseeable future Hybrid and pure electric cars determine the Renault portfolio.

Renault Zoe: The end of the electric legend is set

In the meantime, there is also a fixed date for the end of Zoe. According to French media reports to end production on March 30, 2024 (Source: Automobile Magazine). This would mean that the miniature electric car has been on the German market for almost exactly 11 years, a total of a good 12 years.

According to the French colleagues, the Indicate market launch for the unofficial successor Renault 5. However, it remains to be seen whether the first models will be delivered when the Zoe ends or whether, for example, the orders will only be opened first.

After a battery update, the Zoe mutated into a real e-car star years ago:

The Zoe has experienced turbulent years on the German market. In 2022, for example, an order freeze of several months was imposed before the prices for the small electric car were significantly increased. After the BMW i3 and Nissan Leaf, another veteran among electric cars is being retired.

