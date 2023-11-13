The End of an Era: Windows 10 Mobile Officially Comes to a Close

As the dominance of Android and iPhone in the smartphone market continues, Microsoft’s attempt to establish itself with a simplified version of the Windows system has officially come to an end. After struggling to compete with its rivals, Windows 10 Mobile has recently ceased its hardware support after four years.

The app store for Windows 10 Mobile had continued to operate despite Microsoft’s announcement to end support for all Windows 10 Mobile devices in December 2019. However, die-hard fans of Windows 10 Mobile phones recently discovered issues with the app store, including the inability to open the homepage, download or update pages, and access detailed information about apps.

The closing of the app store marks the official end of the Windows 10 Mobile era, but there are potential solutions for users who still wish to extend the life of their phones. Windows 10 Mobile supports sideloading installation, allowing users to continue using programs as long as developers are willing to create new or update existing ones. Additionally, some users have reported that installing the latest Offline Package has restored the app store to normal functioning.

While the era of Windows 10 Mobile may have come to an end, there are still options available for dedicated users to continue using their devices. However, the official closure of the app store for Windows 10 Mobile signifies a significant shift in the smartphone landscape, with Android and iPhone continuing to dominate the market.

Source: gizmochina

