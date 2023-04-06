Jon Peddie Research, which has done in-depth research on all things PC gaming for years, predicts that the industry will go through some tough times before returning to growth in 2025.

This growth doesn’t apply to all aspects of the PC gaming market, though, with mid-range hardware expected to decline in the long run and high-end and low-end components to experience solid growth.

According to JPR, as gamers gravitate toward better display options, this will lead to more demand for high-end parts, and as for the low-end spectrum, new players in the Intel Arc A770 and older AMD cards are helping budget constrained gamers get the performance they want.

Whether JPR’s prediction holds true remains to be seen, but as we’ve seen so far with Nvidia and AMD’s reluctance to launch their latest line of mid-range graphics cards, it seems likely that mid-range GPUs may start to be left behind.