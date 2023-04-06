Home Technology The end of midrange PC hardware may be near – Gamereactor
Technology

The end of midrange PC hardware may be near – Gamereactor

by admin
The end of midrange PC hardware may be near – Gamereactor

Jon Peddie Research, which has done in-depth research on all things PC gaming for years, predicts that the industry will go through some tough times before returning to growth in 2025.

This growth doesn’t apply to all aspects of the PC gaming market, though, with mid-range hardware expected to decline in the long run and high-end and low-end components to experience solid growth.

According to JPR, as gamers gravitate toward better display options, this will lead to more demand for high-end parts, and as for the low-end spectrum, new players in the Intel Arc A770 and older AMD cards are helping budget constrained gamers get the performance they want.

Whether JPR’s prediction holds true remains to be seen, but as we’ve seen so far with Nvidia and AMD’s reluctance to launch their latest line of mid-range graphics cards, it seems likely that mid-range GPUs may start to be left behind.

See also  Sanremo 2023, how much is Amadeus' Instagram account worth?

You may also like

Hydrogen import: Which countries and transport options are...

pole of attraction for computer scientists

The answer to Asimov’s last question

Charles Martinette in The Super Mario Bros. Movie

a simple sentence sends the chatbot into crisis…

The answer to Asimov’s last question

Play PGA Tour 2K23 for free this Easter

the AI ​​in defense and in attack

Complexity Gaming announces its updated Apex Legends roster

NTT, scalable security analytics and cloud native

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy