The end of the interviews – la Repubblica

One of the books that made me fall in love with journalism as a boy was a book of interviews. He was called Interview with History and it was a collection of Oriana Fallaci’s famous interviews with the powerful people of the world, the men and women (many fewer, in truth) who were making history.

They were very long and exciting interviews, which you could read like a game of chess, a concatenation of openings, attacks, castling and gambits. At the time they seemed spectacular to me because, in addition to the journalistic content of the answers on the great planetary challenges, the hidden personality of the interviewee came to the fore. His hesitations, his difficulties, the moments when he lost control were the real content. Interviews are a pillar of journalism. Yet for some time, I couldn’t say how long, the interviews are over. You can still see them in newspapers and on TV, but they are almost all fake. Pre-packaged. Catch up. Meanwhile, the interviewee usually chooses the interviewer: the one who will ask him the questions. And then he claims to know the questions in advance, so that he can prepare and avoid unpleasant topics or a surprise effect. I remember that once the head of the press office of a large company told me that he would remove a sponsorship because I had asked one of his managers, on stage, an unarranged question: it was a harmless thing, moreover, like “How are you today, or what do you think of what you’ve heard so far?”. But the sanction was triggered anyway.

In the written interviews we then claim to be able to modify the answers one has given orally: there is a verification of the fact that the concepts have been clearly expressed, but the transformation of an interview into a disguised press release takes away any authenticity from the final product. It must be said that sometimes you still read a real interview here and there but it’s like tasting a tropical fruit in the tropics and discover that the real flavor is not the anonymous one of the same fruit we buy at the market near home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

