After two years of hiatus, the consumer electronics fair reopens in Berlin with 1,500 companies from 48 countries and 821 new products and the first thought is the washing machine. For those who write about technological things, the appliance has never been at the center of his thoughts. However, after two years of a pandemic that brought entire pieces of the electronics industry to the freezer, the energy crisis and inflation at 8 percent, i.e. at a level not reached since 1985, something has changed. . Not only in the journalist’s agenda but also in the consumer.

Seen from above this gigantic industry that embraces from the laptop to the refrigerator has grown for two years in double figures as if nothing had happened and only in these first months of the year has it begun to lose something. For the first time under the Berlin sky, the specter of the energy crisis begins to scare. The reaction times are not what you expect. Also because product development roadmaps don’t change overnight.

Starting with household appliances that represent more than 50% of energy consumption. Let’s consider washing machines. They are of vital importance to all of us but ultimately they have never been a shining example of innovation. At least not like computers and mobile phones. Yet something has changed. Indeed, it is changing. Starting with energy awareness. Fortunately, the classifications above A have disappeared and the scale varies from G to A. Remember that the letter indicated is not in itself a sign of lower consumption, but only of greater energy efficiency. This means that with the same electricity consumption, a washing machine with a “B” index will allow you to wash a greater quantity of items in less time than a washing machine with an “C” index. But this does not mean that there can be washing machines with an “F” index that offer an even lower nominal consumption. In other words, it is not easy to understand how much the use of the appliance affects the bill. The energy label indicates the consumption measured after 100 washing cycles in “Eco” mode, usually the one that offers the best compromise between performance and consumption. In short, we know which products are the most efficient but not how much we will spend on the bill. Nor how to reduce consumption.

For data enthusiasts, the European Commission has published the EPREL site (European database of products for energy labeling), in which the database of all the products on the market today can be consulted by downloading the data relating to consumption. We can estimate the cost of ownership of an appliance. Which obviously rises as the energy class of the product increases. We can look for our appliances, you can get an idea of ​​what you spend today, multiplying consumption by the cost of energy per kWh paid today by each family. But we don’t know how to behave day by day to reduce consumption.

A first answer comes from the conjunction of Iot or more vulgarly said the internet of things and from the AI ​​or from artificial intelligence. It means having appliances connected and controlled by algorithms.