SEGA released the upcoming new work “Dragon in Man” in September this year! Extreme”, “Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Heroes Unknown” and “Dragon Among Men 8”, the English translation of this series was also changed from “Yakuza” to “Like A Dragon”.

It has been 17 years since the first work was released in 2005, and SEGA chose to change the English translation name to be closer to the original Japanese title “龍がRUく” at this time, abandoning the original meaning of simply calling it Yakuza in Japanese. The new translated name is indeed more in line with the game’s artistic conception than before, but why are you abandoning the name that has been used for many years and introducing a brand new name to English-speaking countries? The representative of Dragon in the Human Studio, Masahiro Yokoyama, responded to this.

Yokoyama Changyi said that when they designed the English translation, their market position was not as clear as it is today, and the entire team did not have enough knowledge of the global market, so that they thought the name Yakuza was a good fit for their positioning. Although I also thought about changing the name, the game has become famous overseas with the name Yakuza, so I had to give up.

However, since the launch of “Dragon Among People 0 The Place of the Oath” in 2015, this series has become popular overseas, and the game content has gradually moved away from the small circle of extreme Taoism and moved towards a larger world view. Therefore, they added the subtitle “Yakuza: Like a Dragon” (Taiwan translation: Dragon among men 7 The whereabouts of light and darkness) in the seventh work of the series launched in 2020, and changed the name to “Yakuza: Like a Dragon” in the next new work. Like a Dragon” completely erased the old name Yakuza.

Like “Dragon Restoration”, which is expected to be released in 2023! Extreme”, SEGA’s US branch chose a pure Japanese transliteration “Like a Dragon: Ishin!”, the main story line is set in Japan during the Meiji Restoration period, and has nothing to do with the pole. At this time, if the use of “Yakuza: Ishin!” ‘ would not be appropriate.

But this is not yet finalized. Although “Like a Dragon 8” is obviously the 8th installment in the series, it is a relatively unfamiliar title for overseas players, who may find it difficult to find “Yakuza: Like” a Dragon2 or Like a Dragon2 and miss the game. SEGA does not want to cause confusion among players, so it will re-determine the final name after observing the market and customer reaction.

Yokoyama Masayoshi also explained that even if the studio launches a new work focusing on fighting between poles in the future, it will not re-use the old name “Yakuza”. He also added that when the team is conceiving new works, they spend a lot of time on the content of the game. Consistent with current generation, title.

Compared with the fluctuating English translation, the Taiwanese translation of “Dragon Among People” has been quite in line with the theme of the game from the very beginning, and the Chinese translation of “Rulong” is now very similar to the new English translation, which saves a lot of trouble. It can only be said that how to make translations understandable and eye-catching has always been a question.

