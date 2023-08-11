the entire lineup is leaked on the IMEI database

After discovering that Samsung Galaxy S24+ exists and has not been canceled by Samsung (as several leakers claimed), the whole Galaxy S24 lineup has ended up on the IMEI databaseanticipating which (and how many) devices it will consist of and giving us some preliminary information on them.

Specifically, come on listing of the IMEI database reported by TechGoing we find that the S24 series will consist of three smartphones, i.e. the “classics” Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24+ and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. However, we remind you that each device will be “doubled”, since the Galaxy S24 will have SoC Exynos 2400 on some markets (including the European one), while in others they will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen3 chipset.

According to the IMEI database, the three smartphones have codename SM-S921B/DS, SM-S926B/DS e SM-S928B/DS. It should therefore be Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+ and S24 Ultra respectively: last year, in fact, Samsung Galaxy S23 had the code name SM-S911B/DS, while Samsung Galaxy S23+ was called SM-S916B/DS and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was SM-S918B/DS.

The appearance of the three smartphones on the IMEI database means that the Galaxy S24 are already in the testing phase and which will be released, as expected, in the first quarter of 2024. According to rumors, in fact, the new top of the Korean range will make their international debut between January and February 2024, as already happened for their predecessors.

On the other hand, the mysterious Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium, which should represent a slight review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a titanium body and slightly improved technical specifications, suggesting that the device could be launched later in the next year (or that it could share the same codename of the Galaxy S24 Ultra itself).