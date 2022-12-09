Home Technology The entry-level YAMAHA SR-C30A Soundbar system debuts: a thin wireless subwoofer that can be played horizontally or even by weight! ｜Soundbar Information
Christmas is coming! It’s time to buy gifts for yourself and your family again! Today YAMAHA officially released the new SR-C30A Soundbar 3.1-channel integrated speaker system in Hong Kong! The main Soundbar has three 1.8-inch sound units, which are responsible for the left, right and center channels respectively, with an output power of 90W! The system is also equipped with an independent 5 1/8-inch wireless subwoofer, which supports vertical and horizontal placement, with an output power of 50W, which is very suitable for the needs of nano-rooms! When the Soundbar is connected to the TV via HDMI ARC, when I try to watch Netflix “Tomorrow Wars”, the sound effects of the 3D movie are quite objective in the small living space!

The thin wireless subwoofer can be placed directly or flat, making it more convenient to place!
In terms of connection, the new Soundbar supports HDMI ARC sound return, Bluetooth, optical fiber digital and other audio signal connections! In addition to the full-featured remote control, you can also use the Sound Bar Remote to directly operate the Soundbar. The optional sound modes include: 3D movie, game, stereo and standard 4 modes, and there is a dialogue enhancement function!

Specification Focus

♦ Model: YAMAHA SR-C30A Soundbar
♦ Unit: central unit + front left/right: 1.8 inches + subwoofer: 5-1/8 inches
♦ Output power: 90W (Soundbar) + 50W (Subwoofer)
♦ Connections: Bluetooth, HDMI (ARC), Optical and Analog Audio
♦ Sound Mode: Stereo, Standard, 3D Movie and Game (4 types in total)
♦ Dedicated application: Sound Bar Remote
♦ Suggested selling price: HK$2,680
♦ Details: https://bit.ly/3OPOdSO

