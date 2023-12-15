The era of PCs with AI begins: meet the new Intel Core Ultra processors

Intel Unveils New Core Ultra Processor Family with Enhanced AI Features

The future of computing is looking more intelligent than ever, as Intel announces the release of the Intel Core Ultra processor family. The new chip boasts significant improvements in CPU processing, graphics, energy efficiency, and battery life, as well as integrating new artificial intelligence features.

The incorporation of artificial intelligence in processors has been a major focus for many tech manufacturers. Intel’s announcement of the Intel Core Ultra family aims to usher in a new era of PCs with AI capabilities, redefining how this technology is used for both work and leisure. The goal is to incorporate the AI capabilities of these new processors in more than 100 million computers by 2025.

The Intel Core Ultra is positioned as the laptop processor with the highest AI capacity and energy efficiency developed by the American company. It incorporates Intel 4 process technology, which uses an encapsulation method for three types of cores (CPU, GPU, and NPU), providing improved AI processing capabilities and tools for artistic creation, design, and gaming.

Manufacturers such as Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Gigabyte, Google Chromebook, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft Surface, MSI, and Samsung are expected to develop over 230 laptop and PC designs with the Intel Core Ultra processor next year.

One notable improvement with the Intel Core Ultra processor family is the significant increase in speed when running programs that require a lot of processing power, such as video editing software like Adobe Premiere Pro. Additionally, the new processor is up to 2.5 times more energy efficient than the previous generation.

The Intel Core Ultra processors are equipped with three dedicated engines: CPU, GPU, and NPU, to enhance AI applications, reduce energy consumption, and boost overall system performance. The new generation of Intel Core Ultra processors allows users to become digital artists through interactive AI features, enabling easy generation of images, remixing songs, and creating visual effects.

Moreover, the processors also stand out for their hybrid architecture, which combines high-performance cores and efficient cores on a single chip. This allows for a notable balance between energy efficiency and high performance in activities such as gaming, content creation, and productivity on the go. Additionally, technologies such as Intel Adaptive Boost, Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0, Thunderbolt 4, and support for Intel Wi-Fi 7 and Intel Wi-Fi 6E networks aim to ensure quality connectivity and uninterrupted online play.

Intel’s goal with the new Intel Core Ultra processor family is to unleash the full potential of AI in various tasks, especially those related to demanding visual workloads. With its innovative features and cutting-edge technology, Intel is poised to lead the next phase of PC evolution, akin to the “Centrino moment” it experienced in 2003 when it dominated the first phases of PCs with Wifi. As these chips become more widely available, users can expect a significant leap in performance, efficiency, and creativity in their computing experiences.

