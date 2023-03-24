SAP’s ERP offer is now also accessible to medium-sized companies. GROW with SAP includes out-of-the-box best practices and access to technical support and tutorials – it only takes four weeks to start using it in your business

Comes from SAP a new offer to help medium-sized businesses to adopt software ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) in Cloud for greater speed and predictability, and continuous innovation. Customers of GROW with SAP they access the same best practices that strengthen the position of leading companies globally, while benefiting from fast and fluid updates. Furthermore, also theglobal ecosystem of SAP partners will work closely with these companies who can rely on their experience and training to meet their needs.

The tailor-made offer for medium-sized companies that want to grow

For fifty years, SAP has worked closely with customers in every industry and has used its expertise to compare and define the best processes specific to each industry. With GROW with SAP, the company delivers out-of-the-box industry best practices that midsize businesses can adopt immediately. Moreover, thanks to integrated capabilities of Artificial Intelligence and automationcustomers get results quickly.

Gartner: hyper-automation among the main technological trends

Specifically, the GROW with SAP offer combines SAP S/4HANA Cloud public editionwith services that enable fast adoption, access to a global community of experts, and free training resources that help customers go live in just four weeks.

GROW with SAP include anche SAP Business Technology Platformwith which customers can define their processes natively in the cloud using SAP Build which allows them to develop enterprise applications, automate processes and design corporate sites without writing code, an important aspect for those who work close to the business and can create the solutions you need.

“SAP’s ERP offering has long offered end-to-end transparency across the business to market-leading enterprises. With GROW with SAP, we offer this opportunity to medium-sized companies with a tailor-made offer that helps them grow,” he said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE – GROW with SAP delivers the agility and innovation midsize businesses need not just today, but to ensure success for years to come.”