The EU against Musk: X spreads illegal content and disinformation

The EU warns the owner of X, Elon Musk accused of spreading “illegal content and disinformation in the EU” through his platform. In a letter sent to Musk, the EU Commissioner for the Internal Market “urges him to guarantee a timely, accurate and complete response” to his requests and this “within the next 24 hours”, not excluding possible sanctions. “Following the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel – underlines Breton in the letter to Musk – we have indications that your platform is being used to spread illegal content and disinformation in the EU. I would like to remind you that the law on digital services establishes very precise obligations in content moderation. First, you need to be very transparent and clear about what content is allowed under your terms and consistently and diligently enforce your policies. This is particularly relevant when it comes to violent and terrorist content that appears to be circulating on the Internet. your platform. The latest changes in public interest policies that occurred overnight have left many European users perplexed.” Furthermore, Breton underlines, “when you receive notifications of illegal content in the EU, you must be timely and diligent to remove the content in question when justified. We have, from qualified sources, reports of potentially illegal content circulating on its service despite reports from the competent authorities.”

The analysis Israel and Hamas polarize social media. And a “cultural war” is already being fought on X by Arcangelo Rociola 10 October 2023

Finally, underlines the EU Commissioner, “it is necessary to implement proportionate and effective mitigation measures to address the risks to public security and public debate linked to disinformation. Public media and civil society organizations widely report cases of images and fake news and manipulations circulating on the platform in the EU, such as repurposed old images of armed conflicts that do not relate to the ongoing conflict or military footage that actually originated from video games. This is manifestly false or misleading information.” Therefore, Breton adds to Musk, “I invite you to urgently ensure that your systems are effective and as soon as possible report to my team the measures taken” to counter this spread. “Given the urgency, I also expect you to liaise with the relevant law enforcement authorities and Europol and ensure that you respond to their requests in a timely manner. Furthermore, on a number of other matters relating to compliance with the DSA (the law on digital services) that deserve immediate attention, my team will respond shortly with a specific request. I urge you to ensure a timely, accurate and complete response to this request within the next 24 hours. We will include your response in our dispatch file assessment of compliance with the DSA. I remind you that following the opening of a possible investigation and the verification of non-compliance, sanctions may be envisaged”.

Subjects