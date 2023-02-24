The European Commission has asked all its employees to uninstall TikTok from their company mobile phones. The news circulated in the morning in some press organs and was then confirmed by the European executive. The request comes from the IT service of the EU executive and was communicated to employees via an email that arrived on the morning of Thursday 23 February.

The Commission’s email: “Hurry up”

“To protect the Commission’s data and increase its cybersecurity, the European Commission’s Corporate Management Council has decided to suspend the TikTok application on company devices and personal devices enrolled in the Commission’s mobile services,” the statement reads. an email published on the Euractive website.

The request to employees is to do so and as soon as possible, in any case by 15 March. Those who do not uninstall the app within the decided deadline will no longer be able to access some business applications such as the Commission’s email and Skype for Business.

NewsGuard’s analysis One billion views. So TikTok videos promote a group of Russian mercenaries edited by Eva Maitland and Madeline Roache

01 December 2022



TikTok security concerns and Beijing’s role

The decision follows growing concerns about TikTok from Western institutions. The app, owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, would threaten the cyber security of the devices. The hypothesis is that it can convey personal information about the user to the parent company.

In the EU, ByteDance is the subject of an investigation by the Irish privacy authority, who suspect it of violating European data protection legislation (Gdpr) in relation to the processing of personal data of minors and the transfer of data in China.

TikTok admitted in November that some employees in China had access to data from European users and admitted in December that employees had used this data to track down journalists to identify the source of media leaks. But the group fiercely denies any Chinese government control or access to its data. The doubt of Western countries is whether there may be companies in China capable of resisting the pressure of the Beijing authorities. Especially if their servers have useful information about who uses the app.

Surveys What are (really) the social networks we love the most? by Andrea Daniele Signorelli

November 25, 2022



In January, the CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, traveled to Brussels to meet with several European commissioners. Among others, the commissioner of justice, Didier Reynders, asked him to comply with privacy regulations. “There are positive trends, but there is still room for improvement,” he stressed. Meanwhile, the EU specifies the reasons for the decision: “No, there was no pressure from the United States“. Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said this in response to a question on the matter.

TikTok replies: “Disappointed by a bad decision”

“We are disappointed by this decision, which we believe is wrong and based on misconceptions.” Thus a spokesman for the TikTok platform commented on the European Commission’s decision to ask its employees to uninstall the app from their mobile phones.

“We are disappointed by this decision, which we believe is wrong and based on bias. We have contacted the Commission to set the record straight and explain how we protect the data of the 125 million people who are on TikTok every month across the European Union. We are continuing to improve our approach to data security, including through the establishment of three data centers in Europe to store user data locally, further reducing employee access to data and minimizing data flow outside outside Europe,” explains the TikTok spokesperson.