Two years have passed since the entry into force of the Psd2, the European directive on payments that ushered in a new era in banking services, paving the way for the era ofopen banking.

But in reality the discussion on the new directive had started in late 2015, seven years ago which in times of continuous transformation means a geological era ago. Since then, in fact, the European financial services market has undergone an evolution that has transformed the overall paradigms of …