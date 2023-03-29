To this end, the “working document” identifies precise annual production capacity objectives to be achieved by 2030: 36 gigawatts of wind power compared to the current 13 gigawatts; 24 gigawatts of solar PV versus 1 gigawatt today; 31 gigawatts of heat pumps compared to 14 currently; 549 gigawatt hours of batteries compared to the current 75 and 25 gigawatts of electrolysers compared to the current 2.3.

To fill the gap in manufacturing capacity, the document estimates a need of 6.1 billion euros for wind power, 7.6 billion for photovoltaics, 5.6 billion for heat pumps, 1.3 billion for electrolysers and 68.2 billion for batteries. All together it makes 88.8 billion.

As can be seen, “more than three-quarters of the total goes to investments in batteries, while wind, solar and heat pumps fluctuate between 7 and 8% of needs,” notes the document. The comparison with the need for electrolysers catches the eye: only 1.3 billion, “even in the most optimistic scenario of 10 million tons of hydrogen produced in the EU”.

If we then add another 3.5 billion euros for the capture and storage of CO2, which analysts have preferred to add separately, we arrive at the 92 billion euros we were talking about at the beginning.

In addition to the median scenario, the analysts have taken into consideration a “status-quo” scenario, which would require an investment of 52 billion euros, and an extreme scenario, which would totally protect us from imports, with a requirement of 119 billion.