The European Parliament approves the AI ​​Act, stop live facial recognition

The European Parliament has approved changes to the draft rules to regulate artificial intelligence proposed by the European Commission. The regulation was approved 499 votes in favour, 28 against and 93 abstentions. The yes of the MEPs paves the way for negotiations with the Member States to finalize this text which aims to limit the risks of systems such as ChatGPT.

The European Parliament has called for new bans, such as that of automatic facial recognition systems in public places. The Commission would like to authorize its use by law enforcement agencies in the fight against crime and terrorism. This topic should fuel discussions with Member States who oppose a ban on this technology, the application of which is quite controversial.

“We managed to keep a clear ban on real-time facial recognition. There was an attempt to politicize it, to turn it into a propaganda tool, but we won in Parliament and managed to keep a clear safeguard to avoid any risk of mass surveillance,” said Pd MEP Brando Benifei, co-rapporteur in the European Parliament for the regulation on artificial intelligence. The European Union hopes to conclude by the end of the year the process of what will be the first regulation in the world to regulate innovation in artificial intelligence, a sector considered strategic by Brussels.

The path of the AI ​​Act, which could become law within the year

The AI ​​Act, as the law has been christened, will seek to establish a global standard for a technology used in everything from automated factories to self-driving cars to chatbots like ChatGpt. Lawmakers will now have to work out the details with EU countries before the draft rules become law.

On 12 May, the Eurochamber first approved the AI ​​Act. It is in fact the first law text in the world to regulate the use of artificial intelligence. Brussels is determined to lay the foundations for a range of rules that aim to ensure that artificial intelligence systems are “supervised by people”. That they are safe, transparent, traceable and non-discriminatory. The definitive yes to the package of rules should arrive by the end of the year.

What does the text approved by the EU Parliament contain?



In detail, the rules follow a risk-based approach and establish obligations for suppliers and operators of AI systems according to the level of risk it can generate. AI systems that present an unacceptable level of risk to people’s safety, such as those used for social scoring (classifying people according to their social behavior or personal characteristics), will therefore be banned.

Compared to the initial text during the plenary, MEPs expanded the list to include bans on intrusive and discriminatory uses of AI.

Among these: the use of “real-time” and “a posteriori” remote biometric identification systems in spaces accessible to the public; biometric categorization systems based on sensitive characteristics (e.g. gender, race, ethnicity, citizenship, religion, political orientation); predictive policing systems (based on profiles, location or past criminal behaviour); emotion recognition systems used in law enforcement, border management, workplace and educational institutions; and the untargeted mining of biometric data from the Internet or CCTV footage to create facial recognition databases (in violation of human rights and the right to privacy).