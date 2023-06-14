The European Parliament approves the AI ​​Act, stop live facial recognition

The European Parliament has approved changes to the draft rules to regulate artificial intelligence proposed by the European Commission. The regulation was approved 499 votes in favour, 28 against and 93 abstentions.

The amendments, presented by the EPP, to authorize facial recognition with AI in public places live for investigations authorized by the judiciary were rejected. Recognition can only take place on recorded footage with the prior authorization of the judge for crimes already committed The AI ​​Act, as the law has been christened, will seek to establish a global standard for a technology used in all sectors, from automated factories to self-driving cars autonomous to chatbots. Lawmakers will now have to work out the details with EU countries before the draft rules become law.

On May 12, the Eurochamber approved the AI ​​Act. It is the first law in the world ever discussed and approved to regulate the use of artificial intelligence. Brussels is determined to lay the foundations for a range of rules that aim to ensure that artificial intelligence systems are supervised by people. That they are safe, transparent, traceable and non-discriminatory. The definitive yes to the package of rules should arrive by the end of the year, and thus become law.

What does the text approved by the EU Parliament contain?



In detail, the rules follow a risk-based approach and establish obligations for suppliers and operators of AI systems according to the level of risk it can generate. AI systems that present an unacceptable level of risk to people’s safety, such as those used for social scoring (classifying people according to their social behavior or personal characteristics), will therefore be banned.

Compared to the initial text during the plenary, MEPs expanded the list to include bans on intrusive and discriminatory uses of AI. Among these: the use of “real-time” and “a posteriori” remote biometric identification systems in spaces accessible to the public; biometric categorization systems based on sensitive characteristics (e.g. gender, race, ethnicity, citizenship, religion, political orientation); predictive policing systems (based on profiles, location or past criminal behaviour); emotion recognition systems used in law enforcement, border management, workplace and educational institutions; and the untargeted mining of biometric data from the Internet or CCTV footage to create facial recognition databases (in violation of human rights and the right to privacy).