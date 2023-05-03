The European Parliament’s Environment Committee wants to put fast fashion out of fashion

In March 2022, the EU Commission presented the EU strategy for sustainable and circular textiles. It aims to implement the commitments of the European Green Deal, the new Circular Economy Action Plan and the Industrial Strategy for the Textile Sector. Last Thursday, the European Parliament’s environment committee called for some improvements and wants to herald an accelerated end to the fast fashion era with stricter regulations.

Delara Burkhardt: “The EU must legally oblige manufacturers and large fashion companies to operate more sustainably”

“Consumers could not reform the global textile sector through their buying habits alone. If we allow the market to regulate itself, we leave the doors open to a fast fashion model that exploits people and the planet. The EU must legally oblige manufacturers and large fashion companies to operate more sustainably,” said Delara Burkhardt, spokeswoman for environmental policy for the SPD MEPs, on Thursday after the vote in Brussels. She also recalls clear warning signs, such as the collapse of the Rana Plaza factory in Bangladesh and the growing landfill sites in Ghana and Nepal.

Ban on destruction and reduction of emissions, water and energy consumption

Above all, the draft focuses on stricter instructions on combating pollution, overproduction and overconsumption.

Concrete recommendations in this regard include the integration of an explicit ban on the destruction of unsold and returned textile goods into the EU ecodesign rules in order to reduce the waste of materials and resources. MEPs also call on the Commission and EU Member States to ensure that all production processes become less energy and water intensive, avoid the use and release of pollutants and reduce the material and consumption footprint.

Fight against ignorance with the “digital product compass”.

Fast fashion is to be actively phased out in order to reduce overproduction and excessive consumption of clothing. According to the Environment Committee, the basis for this is a crystal-clear definition of the term, which has so far been missing, and the introduction of a “digital product passport” that is intended to provide consumers with detailed information about goods and purchase options in order to support them in making responsible and sustainable decisions. In addition, strict rules are to be introduced to end greenwashing practices.

Fairer working conditions through EU trade agreements

Another focus is ensuring fair and ethical trade practices by enforcing EU trade agreements. The main aim here is to ensure that working conditions in the textile industry are improved and the rights of workers are protected. Overall, the recommendations were accepted with 68 votes in favour, none against and only one abstention.

In 2000 only half as much clothing was produced as today

According to Gitnux, global per capita textile production increased from 5.9 kilograms in 1975 to 13 kilograms per year in 2018, an increase of about 45%. Global clothing consumption now reaches 62 million tons per year and is expected to increase to 102 million tons per year by 2030.

Fast fashion online shops are currently making a major contribution to this. In the year 2000 only half as much clothing was produced as today.