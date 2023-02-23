The European Commission has asked all its employees to uninstall TikTok from their company mobile phones. The news circulated in the morning in some press organs and was then confirmed by the European executive. The request comes from the IT service of the EU executive and was communicated to employees via an email that arrived on the morning of Thursday 23 February.

The Commission’s email: “Hurry up”

“To protect the Commission’s data and increase its cybersecurity, the European Commission’s Corporate Management Council has decided to suspend the TikTok application on company devices and personal devices enrolled in the Commission’s mobile services,” the statement reads. an email published on the Euractive website.

The request to employees is to do so and as soon as possible, in any case by 15 March. Those who do not uninstall the app within the decided deadline will no longer be able to access some business applications such as the Commission’s email and Skype for Business.

Data security concerns

The decision follows growing concerns about TikTok from Western institutions. The app, owned by the Chinese company Bytedance, would threaten the cyber security of the devices. The hypothesis is that it can convey personal information about the user to the parent company.

Last November TikTok had admitted that some data could in fact be analyzed in the Chinese office, but has tried several times to minimize the risks. The EU then follows the US, where TikTok has been banned on government devices at the state and federal levels.

In January, the CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, traveled to Brussels to meet with several European commissioners. Among others, the commissioner of justice, Didier Reynders, asked him to comply with privacy regulations. “There are positive trends, but there is still room for improvement,” he stressed.