The evergreen for the energy transition

The largest energy company in Austria, Verbund, has recently started investing in startups. The basic requirement for founders to get an investment from the giant: They must be able to deliver and scale impact.

In September 2022, it was like a bang in the Austrian start-up industry: Austria’s largest energy company launched its own investment vehicle, which goes by the name of Verbund X Ventures. This was not entirely surprising for industry experts, since Verbund has been working with startups from Germany and abroad for many years via accelerator programs. But now it was time to invest in startups myself. “With our corporate venture capital unit, VERBUND X Ventures, we are pursuing a clear goal: creating impact to accelerate the energy transition. Our investments are therefore designed not only to achieve a financial return, but also to help accelerate the energy transition. All of our portfolio companies have set themselves the goal of making a contribution to the energy transition,” says Franz Zöchbauer, Managing Director of VERBUND X Ventures.

Verbund X Ventures is a so-called CVC – i.e. a corporate venture capitalist. This means investments work a little differently than traditional VCs. “As a corporate venture capital unit of VERBUND AG, we bring extensive market knowledge, experience and a large network in the energy sector. This helps our portfolio companies to grow faster. We also have a long-term perspective. Unlike traditional VCs, we invest in startups for the longer term. This allows the startup to receive more stable and sustainable financing,” says Zöchbauer.

Evergreen energy

The second difference to classic VC funds is the so-called evergreen structure of Verbund X Ventures. There is therefore no fixed fund term and no fixed total volume. “When a startup ‘must’ generate an ROI essentially depends on the stage in which we invest,” says Zöchbauer. “For seed startups, this is usually a longer period and for Series A investments we expect an ROI earlier. However, since we are structured as an evergreen fund, we are not too strict about these periods.”

Not surprisingly, Verbund X Ventures focuses on Energy and ClimateTech. Zöchbauer names four trends that will shape the energy industry in the coming years and are therefore exciting fields of activity for startups: the storage of energy, the digitization of the energy system, new business models and an increasingly complex energy system. One example is HalloSonne, the first startup in the portfolio. This makes it easier for private households to order a PV system and have it installed – including the appropriate financing for the expensive and long-term purchase. “It is important for us that the overall concept is coherent. You can compare this to a symphony. A symphony consists of many different instruments that have to work together harmoniously to create a good composition,” says Zöchbauer. “We see it in a similar way with investments: the business model, the product, the growth plan and the team have to be coordinated so that we can make an investment.”

Impact on the climate

Conversely, there are of course also red flags for Verbund X Ventures – i.e. factors that make the investment disregarded. “For us there are basically two big red flags: firstly, if the startup does not have a scalable business model and secondly, if the startup does not generate any impact. The founding team must also convince us and fully support the vision of the portfolio company,” says Zöchbauer. While there were significant declines in verticals such as fintech or crypto after the boom year 2022, the core area of ​​Verbund X Ventures is different. “2022 saw a tight financing situation for startups worldwide, with investments being cautious, especially in the second half of the year. However, there was great interest from investors in the ClimateTech sector. In particular, startups with energy solutions or technologies have experienced an increase in investments compared to 2021 and have faced fewer challenges than startups in other sectors,” says Zöchbauer. “Climate tech is definitely an area that has gained relevance and is also becoming increasingly popular and in focus among investors.”

Fund size: In contrast to classic venture capital funds, VERBUND X Ventures has no fixed fund term and no fixed total volume. An approved framework budget is available for start-up investments, which is called up for investments.

Founders & Partners: Franz Zöchbauer and Andreas Bräuer are managing directors, VERBUND Ventures GmbH is a company that is 100% owned by VERBUND AG.

Fund size: 5

Portfolio-Soonicorns: HelloSonne

Ticket sizes: Late Seed & Series A, ticket sizes between 250,000 and 5 million euros

Verticals / search fields: Climate Tech, Energy

Pitch Deck Submission: www.verbundx.com/en-at/ventures

Which 3 startups would you like to have in your portfolio?

1. One that the decentralized energy transition significantly up

2030 advanced

2. One that optimally combines the interface between energy and digitization

3. An Austrian startup that has become a global champion by 2030

