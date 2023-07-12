The Evolution and Impact of Mortal Kombat: A Pop Culture Icon

Title: Mortal Kombat: Co-Creator Reflects on 30-Year Legacy and Pop Culture Impact

Subtitle: Jean-Claude Van Damme lends his voice to the iconic fighter Johnny Cage

By Alberto Garrido – Gamereactor.cn

After three decades in development, Mortal Kombat has solidified itself as one of the most popular and enduring franchises in the fighting game genre. Anticipation is building as the series prepares to expand its legacy with the release of Mortal Kombat 1, a reboot featuring new stories, additional characters, and a fresh universe that revolves around alliances, revenge, and ultimate battles to the death.

During the Summer Game Fest in Los Angeles, our colleague David Caballero had the opportunity to preview the game. In addition to getting sweaty palms from playing, he also sat down with NetherRealm Studios co-creator and COO, Ed Boon, for an in-depth conversation. Topics covered in the interview included the upcoming release on the Nintendo Switch, the series’ impact and influence on pop culture, as well as the appeal of its iconic characters.

One notable revelation from the interview was the involvement of renowned actor Jean-Claude Van Damme. Boon revealed that Van Damme lent his voice to a warrior in the game, specifically for the character Johnny Cage. Boon explained, “So it’s really going to be Jean-Claude Van Damme there. We’ve recorded him. Well, he’s going to be Johnny Cage. Johnny Cage was deep in Bloodsport. Inspired by Jean-Claude Van Damme. So definitely some of his, you know, signature moves and all that.”

The inclusion of such famous names like Van Damme in Mortal Kombat is a testament to the genre’s rich history, which has inspired generations of gamers. Furthermore, the franchise’s impact on society was recognized in a recent cameo appearance in HBO’s acclaimed series, The Last of Us. Boon expressed his gratitude for this recognition, stating, “Yeah, you know, it’s been a very special couple of years; last year was Mortal Kombat’s 30th anniversary. There’s a lot of Mortal Kombat nostalgia, a lot of Mortal Kombat love that really came to the forefront… it’s kind of an honor for us to be identified as kind of, you know, like pop culture stuff.”

With Mortal Kombat’s status as a pop culture icon firmly established, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the next game on September 19 for PC, PS5, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch. The combination of its beloved characters and thrilling gameplay promises an unforgettable experience for both long-time fans and newcomers alike.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

