IGN today released the latest live-action film of the remake of “Sherlock Holmes: Awakening”, which takes you into the legendary world of Cthulhu mythology, where Lovecraft and Sherlock Holmes staged a wonderful encounter with collision. A series of mysterious disappearances under investigation point to a pagan organization that believes in ancient gods. Whatever their intentions, you must stop them… or you will be greeted with unbearable consequences.

The remake is back, with more modern graphics and gameplay allowing you to embark on an intense and exciting Lovecraft adventure. As Sherlock Holmes, you find yourself at the center of the terrifying Cthulhu mythology as you investigate a series of mysterious disappearances in Europe and America.

key content