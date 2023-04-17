The experience of the PC version of “The Last of Us Part I”, is it worth buying?

Chapter link How has the PC version of The Last of Us Part I evolved?

The PC version of “The Last of Us Part I” actual experience, do you recommend it?

Since the launch of “The Last of Us” on PlayStation 3 in 2016, it has received high praise in all aspects including graphics, art, plot, character creation, and gameplay. This classic work has also been continuously transplanted and remade with the change of PS consoles. Including boarding the PS4 console in the name of a remake in 2014, through the functions of the next-generation console at that time, the game experience was raised to several levels. In 2022, “The Last of Us” launched a completely remastered version of “The Last of Us Part I”. In 2023, this classic game will be on the PC platform for the first time. Let players who do not have a game console experience the charm of this game.

“The Last of Us Part I” is a “complete remake”, not just an enhancement of the texture, frame rate, light and shadow of the original work, but a substantial improvement completely rebuilt for next-generation consoles and PCs. Including a substantial increase in scene details, re-creation of art direction and animation actions, all characters have also been re-modeled according to next-generation standards, with more delicate details, dynamics and facial expressions.

This time the author was invited to experience the latest PC version of “The Last of Us Part I”. This edition includes the same major content as the PS5 version of The Last of Us Part I, including the award-winning prequel “Left Behind,” which recounts the events that changed the lives of Ellie and best friend Riley. And on the basis of the PS5 version, many exclusive designs have been added according to the characteristics of the PC.

“The Last of Us Part I” supports up to true 4K picture quality, and can output 21:9 or 32:9 ultra-wide screen aspect ratio, and adjust whether to use the ultra-wide black border option in the HUD (head-up display) The ultra-wide black border is enabled on the ultra-wide monitor, making the overall visual experience more detailed and vast. The 3D sound effect has also been upgraded this time. With compatible stereo speakers or headphones, you can experience a more delicate and immersive sound effect performance. When performing various battles, sneaking and other game content, you can also use the sound for more accurate control. judge.

Including texture quality, shadows, reflections, ambient light occlusion and many other PC platform-specific various picture quality customization options. It also supports AMD FSR 2.2 technology, Nvidia DLSS ultra-high resolution support (requires hardware such as a graphics card that supports this technology), Vsync and frame rate cap options, so that players with high-end computer equipment can experience the same or even surpass the PS5 platform image quality or fluency performance. Players with poor computer equipment can also enjoy the content of “The Last of Us Part I” through lower game quality settings.

Another advantage of “The Last of Us Part I” after landing on PC is that you can play with your own game controllers, including game controllers from various brands, PS4’s DUALSHOCK 4 controller, of course, keyboard and mouse are also OK . But if you connect the PS5’s DualSense controller via a wired method, you can also get a variety of somatosensory feedback, including the impact of the battle, the rumble of tanks passing by, and so on. The PC version also includes new custom control options, including complete control remapping, primary and secondary bindings for keyboard and mouse controls, an auto-adjust mode for players to freely combine keyboard and controller inputs, and more.

In addition, “The Last of Us Part I” also has many new designs in terms of game content and systems. For example, adding a large number of auxiliary functions, and adding new content such as “permanent death” mode, quick clearance mode and photo mode.

I must be honest here, as a player who does not have a PS5 console, I have not experienced the PS5 version of “The Last of Us Part I”. As far as this PC version is concerned, it is true that the details of the picture are significantly better than the remake on PS4. Of course, the premise is that your computer is good enough (but this is also the advantage of the PC version, you can adjust the screen performance according to your computer level). Better graphics and better sound effects bring a stronger sense of immersion, especially with the 32:9 ultra-wide screen, which raises the doomsday atmosphere in the game to another level.

For the author, as long as there are shooting elements in the game, most of the console platforms can only be operated with handles in the past. While moving, dodging, and observing the enemy’s movements, it has always been a difficult part for me to use the mushroom head to move the front sight to aim at the target and attack. In this regard, in addition to various auxiliary functions in the PC version of “The Last of Us Part I” to reduce the player’s burden, it is also a relief for the author to be able to use the keyboard and mouse to play the game. If you, like the author, are struggling to control the front sight with the handle, the PC version of “The Last of Us Part I” is very suitable for you.

However, the PC version of “The Last of Us Part I” also has a problem that cannot be avoided, that is, the current optimization is really not good. Not to mention that the current version takes up too much video memory, even the top computer may need to lower the image quality to ensure a smooth and stable frame rate. In addition, there are too many problems such as crashes and texture errors from time to time. It is undeniable that the author’s computer is not top-notch (i9-11900K+RTX 3080+96GB DDR4 RAM+Samsung 970 EVO SSD), but at least it exceeds the official recommendation by a lot. The feedback from Steam netizens can also tell that the above problem is not an isolated case.

So if I want the author to make a summary. I think “The Last of Us Part I” has a lot of great things, but based on the above reasons, if you have a PS5 console at this stage, it may still be recommended to use the PS5 version as the main one, at least it will have better stability performance . However, based on the above, the future of the PC version of “The Last of Us Part I” is still worth looking forward to. Although those who are interested do not necessarily have to rush to buy it at the first time, you can still add a wish list and pay attention to the feedback from netizens in the message area at any time. After all, as long as the optimization problem is solved in subsequent updates, it will become the last generation with the best gaming experience at present. Then this game will be highly recommended. Must play!

