At Intel Innovation Day in San Jose, California, Samsung showcased its prototype design of a laptop that can be stretched horizontally.

Samsung did not disclose the specific details of the prototype design, but it is estimated that the screen can be stretched from a 13-inch tablet to a size of about 17 inches. As for the processor specification used in this prototype design, it is also impossible to confirm.

Prior to this, Samsung had also proposed different forms of prototype designs for laptops with a concave and foldable screen. At present, it has further proposed a prototype design that can be stretched horizontally to enlarge the display size of the screen. Obviously, it also plans to add more screen variants to laptop products. Dynamic design, so as to correspond to more diverse user experience.

Joo-Sun Choi, CEO of Samsung Display, said that he has done a lot of exploration in the design of concave and foldable screens. At this stage, there has been a certain mature technology development, so the next step will be to explore different types of screen designs such as stretching applications. This creates more possibilities for using laptops.

The display of a laptop prototype with a horizontally stretchable screen design this time may also mean that Samsung may also apply the same form of design to future mobile phone products.