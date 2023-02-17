The merger of 2 neutron stars produces a kilonova explosion that bursts out a fireball rich in heavy elements, and the geometry of the kilonova is determined by the properties of ultra-dense matter and the energetics of the collapse into a black hole. When astronomers recently analyzed the historic GW170817 gravitational wave event, they found that the two neutron stars triggered a perfectly spherical explosion profile shortly after their collision (before collapsing into a black hole).

The GW170817 event is the first time humans have discovered the gravitational waves caused by the merger of two neutron stars. The two neutron stars have been circling each other in the NGC 4993 galaxy for billions of years, getting closer and closer to each other and finally colliding at high speed and causing an explosion. Confirm 3 related results of double neutron star mergers: origin of kilonovae, origin of heavy metals (such as gold, platinum), and origin of gamma-ray bursts.

After continuing to analyze the GW170817 event, a team at the Niels Bohr Institute at the University of Copenhagen has now described for the first time the contours of a kilonova explosion triggered by a binary neutron star merger—a perfect sphere that is both aesthetically and shape-physical. beautiful.

The existence of a kilonova was proposed in 1974 and confirmed in 2013, but it wasn’t until 2017, when the GW170817 event began to be studied in depth, that we gradually learned what it looked like when it exploded. Aesthetically, kilonova colors look like the sun, but with a surface area hundreds of millions of times larger; physically, this spherical explosion arises from the extraordinary physics of the merging core.

▲ GW170817 double neutron star collision event.

When 2 neutron stars orbit each other 100 times per second before collapsing, no-lun model or intuition would expect the explosion cloud produced by the collision to have a flat and rather asymmetric shape, but analysis shows that the explosion formed an unexpected circular shape, the team It is thought that a large amount of energy may have been ejected from the center of the explosion.

In response to this puzzling explosion shape, researcher Darach Watson proposed a possible reason. When a supermassive neutron star collapses into a black hole and releases a huge magnetic field energy, it will produce a “magnetic bomb” that causes the matter in the explosion to be spherically distributed.

In addition, scientists have also clearly detected strontium (the lighter element among heavy elements) in the ejecta of kilonovae, which may indicate that in the milliseconds when the double neutron stars collide to form supermassive neutron stars, in addition to releasing powerful energy, they may also contain a large number of neutrinos , which convert neutrons into protons and electrons, helping to produce lighter elements overall.

There may be more than one mechanism at play in the whole process, and the team hopes to collect more neutron star collision data in the future to uncover the secrets. The new paper was published in the journal Nature.

(Image source: University of Copenhagen)

