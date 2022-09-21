According to a report from DOT ESPORTS, the recent exposure of GTA6’s early development screen has triggered discussions among many media and netizens, and one of the Twitter users said in his tweet that the game’s visuals were the earliest completed in game development. After 4 years of development, basically What you see is almost the same as the final product, the rest is just writing the program and eliminating it by mistake.

It seems that this remark has caused dissatisfaction among game developers around the world, and they have published some photos or videos of the early stages of game development on Twitter, many of which are well-known AAA masterpieces, such as “Control”, “Horizon Expects Dawn”, and “Attack on the Lambs”, which has been very popular in the live-action circle recently (Cult of the Lamb)。

Control early development screen



Horizon Expects Dawn Early Development Screenshots



“Attack on the Lambs” early development screen



In the sharing of these game developers, it can be found that the focus of early development of the game should not be on the screen, but more likely to be the gameplay of the game, and then all the screens, modeling, etc. will be completed one after another.

In the past few days, more game developers may be able to share some interesting content. Interested players can search for the keyword “Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game” on Twitter.