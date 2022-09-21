Home Technology The exposure of GTA6 caused negative comments from netizens. Well-known game designers felt offended and posted pictures of early game development on Twitter | XFastest News
Technology

The exposure of GTA6 caused negative comments from netizens. Well-known game designers felt offended and posted pictures of early game development on Twitter | XFastest News

by admin
The exposure of GTA6 caused negative comments from netizens. Well-known game designers felt offended and posted pictures of early game development on Twitter | XFastest News

According to a report from DOT ESPORTS, the recent exposure of GTA6’s early development screen has triggered discussions among many media and netizens, and one of the Twitter users said in his tweet that the game’s visuals were the earliest completed in game development. After 4 years of development, basically What you see is almost the same as the final product, the rest is just writing the program and eliminating it by mistake.

It seems that this remark has caused dissatisfaction among game developers around the world, and they have published some photos or videos of the early stages of game development on Twitter, many of which are well-known AAA masterpieces, such as “Control”, “Horizon Expects Dawn”, and “Attack on the Lambs”, which has been very popular in the live-action circle recently (Cult of the Lamb)。

Control early development screen

Horizon Expects Dawn Early Development Screenshots

“Attack on the Lambs” early development screen

In the sharing of these game developers, it can be found that the focus of early development of the game should not be on the screen, but more likely to be the gameplay of the game, and then all the screens, modeling, etc. will be completed one after another.

In the past few days, more game developers may be able to share some interesting content. Interested players can search for the keyword “Graphics are the first thing finished in a video game” on Twitter.

Further reading:

See also  Apple Watch reproduces the classic "Pokémon Battle Surface", this article tells you how the steps are presented! JUKSY Street Star

You may also like

Microsoft announces the list of new games for...

Writing a new standard for safety, Volvo EX90...

See how close LG’s Rollable phone is to...

Nothing Phone 1 gets new update

Diablo IV latest news! The closed beta will...

Dead Loop is coming to Xbox Game Pass

From organ drones to bioplastics: here are the...

iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad mini or iPad?...

【View】The real phone of the LG Rollable is...

The Italian Tech Week 2022 is already sold...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy