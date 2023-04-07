Home Technology The famous game masterpiece “Diablo IV” releases a brand new trailer for the end game | Hypebeast
The famous game masterpiece "Diablo IV" releases a brand new trailer for the end game

The famous game masterpiece "Diablo IV" releases a brand new trailer for the end game

Blizzard Entertainment‘s latest game masterpiece “Diablo IV” opened the Beta test experience of the initial content of the game last month, and this time it will bring a new real machine game trailer covering the endgame.

It can be seen that there are four difficulty levels to choose from, and the new system allows players to upgrade to Nightmare Dungeons after passing Capstone Dungeons. In the final stage, Nightmare Dungeon will have more difficult challenges. By completing these challenges, you will get items called Nightmare Sigils.

In addition, the Paragon System can provide more opportunities for players to further improve their characters beyond the initial skill tree, allowing players to explore and customize skills according to their needs. In the dungeon, it is also necessary to find legendary abilities (Aspects) and add them to the Codex of Power, so that game items can be converted into more powerful legendary items.

The above new content is clearly shown in the film, although it is still a bit complicated at first glance, “Diablo IV” will officially land on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation on June 6, 2023 4 and other platforms, then players will be able to experience it for themselves.

